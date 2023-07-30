Study: Patriot scholars project relevant in addressing brain-drain

“We are not only scholars of the nation. We are here to serve the nation,” said the scholars of the Filipino Patriot Scholars Project (FPSP).”e are not only scholars of the nation. We are here to serve the nation,” said the scholars of the Filipino Patriot Scholars Project (FPSP).

Scholars of the FPSP shared their journey as they empower key participants in a learning table session on the evaluation study of four-year FPSP (2017-2021) held recently at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

The event anchored its discussion on how to revitalize the vision of the youth toward the Philippines as the land of milk and honey.

According to a report of global economy.com, the Philippine brain drain index shot up to 5.1 mark in 2022, indicating a medium level threat to the country’s economy and welfare.

Furthermore, the Department of Labor and Employment recently reported that the country is experiencing scarcity of healthcare professionals, despite the increase in the number of degree holders through the years.

Despite the weakening local labor force, there springs hope with the management by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education and Institute (DOST-SEI) of the FPSP nationwide. The patriot scholars program was initiated by SEI Director Dr. Josette T. Biyo together with seven S&T fellows and regional coordinators.

“This learning event is our channel to showcase to our stakeholders the project’s relevance, effectiveness and sustainability in nation-building,” Biyo said.

By virtue of the Scholarship Act (Republic Act. 7897), the DOST-SEI mobilized the Patriot Project to offer full set of opportunities on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in order to breed well-rounded Filipino professionals with a heart to contribute to inclusive development and engagement in national service that will uplift vulnerable sectors.

“Being part of the patriot project is like hitting two birds with one stone. We are helping scholars to obtain education to help themselves and their families, and eventually serve at the community level,” Biyo said.

The director shared that the project adjusted its requirements for scholarship grants for Muslims in combat areas and members of the Indigenous people to promote education for all, thereby leveling the playing field in education.

“We have to merge our minds and hearts to create impactful innovation and service for the people,” said Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., who shared how DOST will contribute to developing smart and sustainable communities through #ONEDOST4U advocacy.

“Culture, arts and STEM are neglected sectors, but it is the hope of the Philippines to instil the love and passion to serve the country,” said Rep. Roman T. Romulo of Pasig City in his message.

The policymaker expressed his deep interest in focusing his service to the education sector in his fifth term in Congress.

The external evaluators from AFFIRM Center for Research and Professional Learning Inc., headed by Atty. Rolly Francis C. Peoro, presented the evaluation process and project results.

Overall, 1,647 surveyed scholars gave a high assessment of the relevance and effectivity of the FPSP in addressing the issue of “brain-drain” with its clear goals and program designed to cater to current needs and issues, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the project, the scholars actively participated in volunteering, such as in assisting in research surveys, donation drives and distribution of goods and health kits amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scholars also successfully pull off micro-projects, such as the #PailaJuan (rural electrification project) that lit up the homes of 41 indigent families in Ilocos, including the establishment of urban gardening to supply community pantries as an outcome of a series of virtual trainings in agriculture.

Besides maintaining excellence in academic areas, being a patriot scholar also enabled them to influence others in participating in school and community organizing.

They were able to hone their niche and master other skill sets with exposure in various training, modernized technologies, and innovative and accessible knowledge resources.

Community immersions helped the scholars to identify and provide solutions for the present societal needs and issues. The field experiences were realized to form a sense of leadership and deep connection to communities and fellow scholars, encouraging them to develop desires in staying and serving the country.

The fundamental recommendations covered the following: 1) creating clear descriptors for each core value to measure specific attributes gained by scholars who have completed the program; 2) creating a framework with milestone and clearly defined attributes aligned to the program values; and 3) creating sustained and functional networks despite geographical locations.

Several scholars came forward to express their gratitude to the steering committee of the FPSP during the open forum. Some questions pointed to how DOST addresses the underemployment or lack of job opportunities for volumes of professionals in the science field.

According to Biyo, even if job placement is not a DOST-SEI mandates, they can assure that scholars recommended by the DOST can secure jobs, especially in the government and other agencies, institutions, and private entities.

The learning event was sealed with inspiring takeaways from selected patriot scholars.

“Singaporean Math teachers set the minds of their students that for Singapore to survive, they must end up as the company’s chief executive or the top officers in the different parts of the world,” shared Dr. Rose Diaz of the Philippine Normal University from her experience from a foreign immersion.

As a small country with limited resources, Singapore manages to attain a quality life because of competitive leadership, she said.

Diaz encouraged scholars to set in their minds that they should not just excel in their field but also to become effective and compassionate leaders in leading our people towards inclusive development.

Image credits: DOST





