‘S&T Fellows’ works contribute to PHL growth’

“Through the S&T [Science and Technology] Fellows Program, we have the capacity to create stronger, more inclusive, profitable and environmentally responsible methods in moving forward.”

Thus, said Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. as he underscored that the country’s economy is poised to benefit from the works of science experts at the recent Second S&T Fellows Convention.

Themed “Katuwang sa Pagtuklas at Pagpapaunlad Tungo sa Masaganang Kinabukasan” (Partner in discovery and development toward a prosperous future), the gathering put a spotlight on the S&T Fellows’ essential contributions and interventions in the identified priority sectors of the national government, playing a pivotal role in revamping the economy and propelling progress for the nation.

“Science, technology and innovation translate to better lives,” The Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) S&T Fellows Program, although it is only in its second year of implementation, has already paved the way for significant interventions in health, affordable and clean energy, food security, industry, and other fields.

The convention aimed to establish a stronger network between the DOST R&D group and external stakeholders from the academic, government and private sectors. It also aimed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, paving the way for even greater progress in the future.

“We hope that the groundbreaking endeavors of our S&T Fellows to which they immersed themselves in will not only inspire but foster more R&D collaboration far beyond the confines of this gathering,” underscored DOST Undersecretary for D&D Leah J. Buendia.

Among the highlights of the convention were the plenary speakers who are experts in their fields and shared their insights and experiences in driving innovation and upgrading local industries.

The poster presentations offered a glimpse into the future of science and technology solutions, featuring remarkable projects, such as the Modular Multi-Industry Innovation Center (MMIC).

The MMIC, or InnoHub, is a state-of-the-art R&D facility focused on using agro-industrial processing wastes and by-products as raw materials for the development of new products, their equivalents and variants, product reintroductions and pilot capacity production.

The facility operates the three R&D lines: Mix Blend Powders, Nut and Seed Oils, and Liquids and Emulsions that are equipped with multi-functional modular equipment to support local industry sectors, including micro, small and medium enterprises, and academic institutions in product development of food, nutraceuticals, dietary fiber, and oral care products.

Through its diverse projects, MMIC aims to foster a circular economy, promote industry innovation, encourage responsible consumption and production patterns, ensure safe and secure alternative food sources, and drive economic growth through science, technology, and innovation, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The facility supports the efforts of the DOST to address food security, which is under the four strategies of the Marcos administration in enhancing human well-being and wealth creation.

The convention promoted its current Call for Applications for hiring 26 S&T Fellows, offering a unique opportunity to work on impactful projects in the country, lead R&D initiatives and access state-of-the-art facilities and equipment within DOST.

Recognizing the importance of bolstering R&D capabilities in various regions and providing valuable support to local S&T flagship programs, the program announced the addition of vacancies for the regional offices of DOST within the current call.

It aims to address the need for expert professionals in specific fields throughout the country, enabling new fellows to contribute to enhancing R&D capacity of their respective regions.

The S&T Fellows Program welcomes all Filipino researchers, scientists and engineers with an MS or Ph.D. degree and at least three years of R&D experience. S&T Media Service

Image credits: DOST





