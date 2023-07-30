Rita Ora begins new ‘RO3 era’ with ‘Don’t Think Twice’ single from ‘You & I’ album

Rita Ora‘s latest single “Don’t Think Twice” comes hot on the heels of her surprise appearance on stage with Fatboy Slim at Glastonbury and her recent performance at the Pride Festival in London.

Co-written by Rita and produced by Oak Felder, “Don’t Think Twice” follows the release of singles “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You” featuring Fatboy Slim. Together, the two singles have accumulated over 80 million global streams to date. Inspired by Rita’s own experiences, it is an infectious, upbeat floor filler infusing carpe diem spirit with the beginning moments of a relationship.

Rita says: “‘Don’t Think Twice’ is about not thinking twice and just jumping in, romantically. You only live once, so it’s really about seizing the moment, and not being held back by thoughts of what might or might not happen.”

The accompanying video, directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, was shot in New Zealand and has generated over 1.4 million views to date. Laced with imagery and symbolism which evoke feelings associated with dreams, nightmares, and the spirit world, it sees Rita channelling Katherine from Wuthering Heights while trapped in a ghostly forest within a dystopian world.

“Don’t Think Twice” is the third single to be released from Ora’s You & I – her first album release since inking a partnership with BMG, which will see her own all her future master recordings and enjoy artistic control in a way that she hasn’t had previously. Released last 14th July, You & I proves to be Ora’s most diaristic project yet. Working with executive producer Oak Felder (Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Usher), Rita has created an album conceptually threaded together to signify the different chapters of her relationships with those she loves.

“This album really means a lot to me – it’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today ️ Welcome to the new era, RO3 is coming Enjoy my love story to you!,” the British singer-songwriter exclaimed.

Rita Ora’s multi-platinum music career has won her commercial and critical acclaim with 13 UK Top 10 singles and four UK Number One singles. She holds the record for the most UK Top 10 singles by a British female artist. In the US alone, Rita’s acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song, 7 Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart, 5 of which reached #1, and 6 Top 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart.