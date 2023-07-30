Revenge stories

WATCHING Justin Gaethje knockout Dustin Poirier with a head kick that dropped the latter, it was sweet redemption for the former in the just-concluded UFC 291 Gaethje lost to Poirier in 2018 in an epic fight that went back and forth.

“Not everybody gets a second chance,” noted Gaethje after the fight after receiving the symbolic and unofficial “BMF” title belt from the retired Jorge Masvidal.

Justin’s statement had me thinking.

And I remembered the Los Angeles Lakers of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol getting back at the Boston Celtics of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals of 2010 (after losing in 2008).

I thought of the Ateneo Blue Eagles getting back at the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons this past University Athletic Association of the Philippines season.

Ateneo was gunning for its fourth straight title in Season 84, but UP defeated them in the finals, 2-1. With UP the favorites heading into Season 85, Ateneo shocked everyone to top the league after the elimination round and got back at UP in the finals.

I thought of Deion Sanders when he returned to Atlanta as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, and returned an interception for a 93-yard touchdown.

Except Sanders wasn’t done. He capped off the San Francisco win with an epic and headline-making quote: I have been humble all week. Now I’ve got one thing to say,

“This is my house!”

And there is LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors defeated the Cavs in the 2015 Finals and looked to repeat against Cleveland in the 2016 Finals. Why not? The Warriors had the best regular season record in NBA history.

But as former Chicago Bull Ron Harper once famously said, “72-10 don’t mean a thing without a ring.”

The Warriors with their 73-9 record lost in seven games to Cleveland for their historic first title.

And well, Golden State joins the Seattle Mariners as having owned the best regular season in their sport with 114 wins and 46 losses in the 2001 season. However, the Mariners lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, 4-1.

The Yankees previously held the most wins record with 114-48 that they set in 1998 (when they won the World Series).

There was that first match between Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in which the latter got walloped by the former. Quipped the flamboyant Andre after the win: “[Samparas] isn’t going to make it as a pro.”

In 34 head to head matches, Sampras won 20 games and was 4-1 in Grand Slam Finals versus Andre.

I guess Pete did make it while Andre is an entry to “famous last words.”

And there’s the famous or infamous rivalry between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.

For three seasons—1988-1990—Detroit owned Chicago in the postseason. The Bulls were getting better though, and in 1991 led by Michael Jordan they swept Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals 4-0. The Pistons walked off the floor right before the final buzzer sounded, refusing to shake the hands of the victorious Bulls.

Chicago went on to win the NBA title and a three-peat—the first of two—and Michael Jordan led the Dream Team to Barcelona Gold while Isaiah Thomas was left out causing decades of torment.

That was sweet.

Revenge stories are stories you cannot write. Reality is so much better than fiction.

Of course, it isn’t done because there is such a thing as a trilogy or the rubber match and that is a story and column for another day.

Nevertheless, congratulations to Justin Gaethje!