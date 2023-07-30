GROWING, CHANGING | Tiggi Hawke celebrates new biographical album ‘Ascension’

Two years ago, if someone had told Tiggi Hawke that she would release an album, her answer would be “No,” expressing pure disbelief. She wrote songs, however, and as she described it, everything fell into place that made her newest album Ascension whole.

Tiggi said Ascension is about her journey, changing and growing into the person that she is right now.

“Ascension is about the kind of journey that I’ve had in the last couple of years and how those couple of years have changed me,” she said.

The London-based singer added, “The songs were written through that time, so they tell a story of how I’ve changed, and how I feel like I’ve grown into who I am now versus who I was in the beginning.”

“I still have so much growing to do… but I did feel like the album helped me do that,” she reflected.

This explains when she said Ascension is autobiographical in a way. The songs were mostly about her and her journey, after all.

“I tend to write my music from personal experience because I feel like I can relate to it more and I don’t need to make up a story because I can feel what I was feeling at the time and I can describe it better in my lyrics,” she explained.

Her new album, as Tiggi described, is a “biographical account of her life” in the past two years. But it was never her full intention to make it like that, it just happened to fall into a cohesive story that pinpoints a specific part of her life.

“It’s quite weird looking back on it, actually,” the 28-year old singer reflected.

Like all artists, Tiggi also had some down while making the whole album. She described the process as having “ups and downs.”

“There were moments where I was feeling overwhelmed, worried about what was going on, feeling like my songs aren’t good enough,” Tiggi shared.

She confirmed she was going through a lot of self-doubt while making the album. But despite the self-doubt, Tiggi kept going on, believing in herself in the end that she would make it.

There were also times when Tiggi would feel like she is “on top of the world” while making the album.

“I feel very lucky, very fortunate, to be able to make an album,” she said.

She said that if she was told back then that she would release an album in 2023, she would be in disbelief.

“But here we are, we have an album,” she said, her voice full of excitement and pride.

Tiggi Hawke’s ‘Ascension’ is now available on major music-streaming platforms.