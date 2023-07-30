Eco group promotes refill system, urges ban on single-use plastics

In the past, until around the 1970s, Filipinos could buy items in palengke (markets) and nearby sari-sari (variety) stores by bringing their own containers for cooking oil, soy sauce and other condiments, while wet products like fish and meat were wrapped in used paper or banana leaves, and carried in native bags.

Afterwards, everything has started to be packed in plastic, or the smaller sachets, because of the convenience it offers. It has changed the consumer’s behavior and discipline.

Single-use plastics (SUPs) are cheap and convenient, yet, it worsens the already severe Philippine plastic crisis.

In support of “Plastic-free July,” pollution watchdog EcoWaste Coalition urged for “Tama na ang plastikan” (Total ban of single-use plastics) through a refill caravan in Balintawak, Quezon City on July 22.

The one-day caravan was participated in by local businesses offering to refill empty containers brought by customers with essentials, such as personal care products, pantry staples and clothing.

“Refill is an alternative delivery system without plastic packaging. You just have to bring your own container, like in the ‘tingi’ [retail] system,” said Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of EcoWaste Coalition.

Plastic reuse advocate Sabon Express distributed liquid detergent, fabric conditioner, dishwashing liquid and hand soaps through refills at a much lower price, while alternative grocery Back to Basics Ecostore sold spices, condiments and snacks.

Shampoos, soaps and feminine wash are packaged into bars to promote zero waste, while reusable sanitary pads and cotton pads are sold as well to reduce waste.

Also up for grabs were recycled fabrics, such as katsa (flour sacks) sewn into polo shirts, shorts, bucket hats and tote bags, while pieces of denim are turned into stuffed toys.

Refill equals zero waste

The concept of refill, Lucero explained, is going toward zero waste since it contributes to the goal of not generating any waste caused by disposable plastic packaging.

On a daily basis, Filipinos use more than 163 million plastic sachet packets, 48 million sando bags, and 45 million labo (translucent) plastic bags, according to the waste assessment and brand audit by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

The top five most problematic types of plastic products and packaging, according to “Break Free From Plastic’s” report, are sachets, polyethylene terephthalate bottles, low-density polyethylene found in plastic labo, polyvinyl chloride and Tetra Pak.

Only 2 percent of the collected plastic waste in the Philippines can be recycled, leaving 98 percent of single-use plastics collected unrecyclable, and having no economic value, cited in the same report.

Lucero said that instead of throwing out the food containers, consumers could just reuse those along with the jars and bottles they already have to get refills of what they need, such as basic condiments or household products, which are accessible and can be alternatives to single-use plastics.

National ban on SUPs

Twenty years after the enactment of the Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, the complete list of non-environmentally accepted products (NEAP) is still not released, with only plastic straws and coffee stirrers banned.

The list of NEAP, Lucero said, will supposedly be the guide for manufacturers and the packaging industry to know how their products should be packaged and what materials are accepted and environment-friendly.

Although several local government units in Metro Manila have banned single-use plastics, it still proliferates, and with their adjacent cities having no restrictions, it will have no effect, Lucero noted, since those cities share the same water stream.

Also connected to behavioral change, Lucero illustrated that people from the provinces to live in Manila were used to be using bayong (native palm shopping bag) but now use plastic bags because there is no nationwide ban of SUPs.

“We’re calling for the national banning of single-use plastics because there are alternatives and existing best practices. We just have to intensify the promotion, make it mainstream to the public and the youth,” Lucero urged, calling on the assistance of manufacturers in creating plans and programs to eliminate plastic packaging in their products.

Starting the advocacy through micro-, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which make up 99 percent of business establishments in the Philippines, Lucero said they have a wider reach in promoting refills and change in lifestyle, while also generating employment and supporting locally-sourced products.

Lucero said the Philippines is not ready for the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, obliging companies to have “proper and effective recovery, treatment, recycling or disposal of their products after they have been sold and used by consumers” because there’s no system and infrastructure, and single-use plastics cannot be recycled.

Instead, companies should redesign their products and packaging while setting up their system and infrastructure, Lucero added.

“At the end of the day, the consumer will always rely on what the manufacturers have to offer. If the manufacturers cannot bring their products via refill, consumers will always rely on sachets and single-use plastics,” Lucero pointed out.

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto






