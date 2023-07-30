Donaire loses bid in WBC title fight

NONITO “THE FILIPINO FLASH” DONAIRE failed to regain the record as the oldest world bantamweight champion after losing to Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago via unanimous decision on Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Donaire, 40, used to be the oldest champion in the division.

Santiago was the steadier and more accurate fighter in the 12-round fight. He won the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight belt for his first world title.

Santiago, 27, started slow and took several of Donaire’s jabs in the first three rounds. But Donaire slowed down in the fourth round and Santiago picked his spots with superior counterpunching starting from the fourth round.

Donaire couldn’t break his opponent’s defense from then on.

The Filipino also couldn’t take an advantage of a cut above Santiago’s right eye to yield the fight on 115-113 scores of two judges and 116-112 from the third judge.

Donaire fell to 42-8 win-loss record with 28 knockouts while Santiago improved to 28-3-5 win-loss-draw record with 14 knockouts.

“I’m healthy and okay. We didn’t get what we wanted tonight but I congratulate Santiago on his WBC belt. This is boxing, a sports I love,” Donaire posted on his Twitter after the fight.

It was Donaire’s second straight setback after losing his rematch with Japanese super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue via fourth round knockout in Japan July last year.

