Chocolate cravings are going to get more expensive to satisfy

Bad news has emerged this week for chocolate lovers: it’s going to get more expensive to satisfy your cravings.

The cost of wholesale cocoa beans soared to the highest level in more than a decade, and manufacturers are betting prices of the key chocolate ingredient will stay elevated through 2024. That’s mainly because production in West Africa, a region that accounts for two-thirds of the world’s bean harvest, is faltering.

Heavy rains and a rot-causing disease have ravaged crops there, sparking concerns about supply. Bean processing has also slumped around the world—which is crucial for turning products into chocolate—indicating that factories are struggling to access adequate volumes, according to Fuad Mohammed Abubakar, the head of Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company UK.

That’s prompted executives from top manufacturers Lindt & Spruengli AG and Hershey Co. to warn this week that further price hikes can’t be ruled out, even after consumers have already had to swallow higher costs for their products.

“We clearly are in a very tight situation,” said Paul Joules, a cocoa analyst at Rabobank in London. “We could see chocolate companies adopt smaller chocolate bars and potentially higher prices.”

The world’s biggest cocoa producer Ivory Coast is expected to see its upcoming harvest shrink by nearly a fifth from last year, and has suspended sales that bind farmers to delivering goods at specified times in the future. In Ghana, the second-biggest cocoa producer, output is set to fall below historical averages.

That’s likely to put the world on track for a third consecutive supply deficit this year and possibly even the following, according to Joules. An El Niño weather pattern threatens to hurt output further, just as farmers contend with the swollen-shoot virus, a devastating disease that can kill trees within years, and black pod disease, which causes beans to rot.

While the pandemic led to a slowdown in global chocolate demand and caused cocoa stockpiles to surge, recovering consumption and two years of supply shortages have significantly reduced those inventories. Lindt is building up its cocoa bean stocks as a buffer against higher prices and shortages, it said this week. Both Lindt and another Swiss chocolate maker, Barry Callebaut AG, have seen sales volumes suffer as higher prices force consumers to hold back.

For some companies, the effect of soaring wholesale costs might only just be filtering through, due to previous hedging activities that so far shielded them from big price hikes.

“For most players, the impact of the very steep cocoa future prices increases will only kick in from the second half of 2023,” Lindt’s Chief Financial Officer Martin Hug told analysts in an earnings call on Tuesday. Those feeling additional cost pressure “will therefore most likely feel a need to adjust pricing.”

Surging wing prices

The price of the chicken wing is going up, and that may spell trouble for Wingstop Inc., according to analysts at Wedbush as they stepped away from their bullish position on the stock a week out from the fast-casual chain’s second-quarter earnings.

Wingstop has climbed 20 percent this year, outpacing the 12-percent advance in the S&P Composite 1500 Restaurants index and chains including McDonald’s Corp., Cheesecake Factory Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. However, wing prices have gradually increased more than 30 percent in the past month, which may impact Wingstop’s shares, analyst Nick Setyan wrote in a note.

“During periods of wing cost inflation, Wingstop’s share price tends to either stagnate or decline,” he said.

Shares of the company slumped 8 percent on Friday in their worst drop since May 2022.

The average price target for Wingstop among analysts tracked by Bloomberg is $204. Setyan downgraded the chain to neutral from outperform and reduced his price target to $185 from a shared-Street high of $240. The stock has six buy ratings, 15 holds and two sells, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Wing prices continue to be favorable compared with historical levels but are still high enough that they put estimates for second-half and 2024 cost of goods sold at risk, Setyan said, particularly if the strength Wingstop enjoys from the football season through March Madness basketball occurs.

High wing costs also have a knock-on effect on sales, with Setyan noting that franchisees often lift prices in response, hurting transaction growth in the process. And while Wingstop has upped the mix from boneless chicken wings, and will likely increase it further, Setyan sees bone-in wings continuing to dictate franchisee pricing decisions for the foreseeable future.

Image credits: Bloomberg





