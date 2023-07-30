AT THE CROSSHAIRS | Owfuck, Vicegrip, Squid, John Mellencamp, Dream Wife, and Pam Risourié

OWFUCK

Acidic

The first full-length album of hip-hop trio OWFUCK underscores the group’s hallmark sound — intoxicated and streetwise deliveries laced in trap beats. The sonics may be punchy (“Alak”) or ghostly (“Ligaw”) but each of the seven tracks packs nuggets of wisdom in the lyrics. Sample line: “Wag mong sabihing talunan dahil ang kalaban mo’y ikaw lang” highlights overall themes of struggle, making money and illicit engagements behind Owfuck’s witty wordplay. In an interview, the trio intimated they’ve taken a gamble with “Acidic” and it’s one that’s paying handsome payoffs to those who love thought-provoking OPM.

PAM RISOURIÉ

Days of Distortion

Distributed by Cebu-based Melt Records, “Days of Distortion” is the latest release from Paris- based Pam Risourié whose inspirations include Slowdive, Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine. Within such acknowledged DNA, the French trio turns really nice melodies inside and out in a vapor trail of immersive atmospherics. Their lyrics speak of longing and sadness and the ethereal singing lends each track the giddy feel of budding teen desire. Bubbly tunes like the country rocking “Spectre” are just brief breaks before the band slips back to the lovely wall of sound. Overall, it’s trip music with no need for artificial enablers.

VICEGRIP

Uncertain Joy

This Pinoy band started as a Mod outfit then moved on to post-rock and post-punk realms in their one year-old musical journey. Their 5-track album certainly bears witness to their competence riding their cross-cutting influences. Opener “Ride” is a moving collision of synths, guitars and drums. “Sharp Lips Kiss” reminds of New Order topped by whispery vocals while “Uncertainly” is a body rocking ass shaker. There’s nothing ground-breaking in this rather short effort but Vicegrip’s knack for memorable riffs will keep you entertained and impressed throughout.

JOHN MELLENCAMP

Orpheus Descending

The new album from heartland rocker John Mellencamp lives up to his current status as a political activist who’s using his music to take stock of the political, social and personal situations of those who have less in life in the land of the free. This time, Mellencamp taps into a Greek tragedy to snipe at institutions, including organized religion, for their failure to make a real difference. Our mainman isn’t actually pointing fingers because despite the self-righteousness in the country rocking “Hey God” or the slow balladry of “The Eyes of Portland,” the enlightened crusade of “The So-Called Free” should resonate well with freedom-loving Pinoys in these trying times. Mellencamp continues to strike at the core of the matters dearest to his heart,

SQUID

O Monolith

UK Squid’s music is not made for everyday. They make a kaleidoscope of sounds out of sparkling post-rock that quietly spirals skyward into either experimental noise or all-encompassing black metal doom-ism. Their juxtaposition of light and dark fits hand in glove to lyrics that are unadorned yet vivid. “Undergrowth” best captures those shifting moods within a song although the Goth-tendencies of “Devil’s Den” are just as illuminating. Squid appears to be balancing ‘70s prog-rock with Radiohead’s heady melodicism so listen to them and you be the better judge.

DREAM WIFE

Social Lubrication

On their latest and third album, UK’s Dream Wife, composed of three female core members, finally captures the pioneering pop-punk of Blondie i.e. a mix of garage rockers and indie-pop showcases. The tracks are all about sex dynamics with titles like ‘I Want You,’ ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’ and well, the titular track. and however the band executes each song–furious in trashy numbers or slow in some places, they never fail to get your full attention. “Social Lubrication” could occupy your waking hours beyond these stormy days.

Check out digital music platforms for the albums on this week’s crosshairs.