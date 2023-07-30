Another Diaz on the rise

ALEXANDRA ANN DIAZ has started to follow her Olympic and world champion aunt Hidilyn Diaz Naranjo by winning one gold and two silver medals at the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships held over the weekend at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida in New Delhi, India.

Jhodie Peralta, on the other hand, dominated the women’s youth 49-kg class with three gold medals, while last Friday Prince Kiel de los Santos bagged two gold medal in the men’s 49-kg class—snatch 94 kgs and total lift 210 kgs.

The 12-year-old Diaz lifted 57 kgs to win the snatch gold medal of the women’s 40-g class by 1 kg over Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Linh.

Linh, however, beat Diaz for the gold medals in clean and jerk, 68 to 66, and total lift, 124 and 123, sending the Filipino to two silvers.

“Diaz is the youngest and we didn’t expect her to win a medal since her opponents were all strong,” Diaz’s coach Allen Diaz, also a Diaz Naranjo, told BusinessMirror on Sunday. “But Alexandra has a heart of lion at young age. She didn’t give up.”

Diaz is training in Barangay Mampang—Diaz Naranjo’s roots—in Zamboanga City, according to Allen Diaz.

Host India’s Jyoshina Sabar settled for three bronze medals—55 kg in snatch, 64 kgs in clean and jerk and 210 kgs total.

De los Santos also had a bronze in the clean and jerk (116 kg).

Cambodia Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Angeline Colonia and Rose Jean Ramos won four gold medals for the Philippines at the start of the competitions on Saturday.

The Philippines has won so far captured 11 gold, five and three bronze medals in the tournament featuring the youth category for athletes aged 13 to 17 and junior category 15 to 20-year-old weightlifters.