Accelerating corporate transformation with AI: Filinvest and F(DEV) spearhead AI discovery for the conglomerate

As the world slowly embraces AI and automation technologies, concerns about job displacement in the Philippines have been a subject of public discourse.

Filinvest recognizes the general public’s apprehensions and is actively taking steps to address them. Instead of viewing AI as a threat, the company welcomes the opportunity to empower their workforce with future-ready skills and knowledge that will drive innovation and propel their businesses to greater heights.

Fueling Employee Growth through Open Learning

At the heart of Filinvest’s digital transformation are its employees. “Bits and Bites,” an open learning program spearheaded by F(DEV), recently concluded their I-Develop series, learning sessions that revolve around fostering personal and professional growth by providing opportunities for learning and skill-building.

The recent session of the open learning program delved into the impact of AI technologies, in particular ChatGPT, in enhancing the capacity of lean teams. Discussions explored how to use the app and how the new solution can substantially enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and elevate overall operations, as well as increasing customer satisfaction.

The session was fronted by Stephanie Sy, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Thinking Machines, to deep-dive on AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Large Language Models. The session provided invaluable insights, to embrace the potential of AI while safeguarding the company’s data and operations.

East West Banking Corporation also took the stage to showcase their successful integration of ChatGPT into their ESTA chatbot for credit cards to enhance customer experience. Statistics revealed that since the integration, the customer penetration rate was measured at 42% with an NPS score of 58 which is considered excellent. Moreover, the AI-powered system has substantially reduced customer calls by a remarkable 55%, showcasing its potential to transform customer support services.

Pioneering the Path Forward: Embracing AI Responsibly

Filinvest aims to instill a culture of continuous learning and adaptability within their organizations. By empowering employees and top-level executives, they seek to revolutionize the way they conduct business, innovate, and create lasting value for their customers and stakeholders.

“In our companies, it is important we foster a culture of continuous learning and adaptability and empower our employees to embrace this new era and explore the limitless possibilities it offers. At the same time, we must come in informed and know how we can minimize the potential risks as we adopt this new technology for our businesses,” said Isabelle Yap, F(DEV)’s Chairwoman and EastWest’s VP and Executive Director.

The continuous open learning initiatives signify Filinvest’s commitment to transforming their conglomerate into a future-ready conglomerate. Through its employees, the company aims to pave the way towards a thriving future where technology and innovation go hand in hand.

Xavier Marzan, F(DEV)’s CEO and Managing Director emphasizes “Our commitment lies in empowering businesses with transformative solutions that unlock new opportunities for growth. By harnessing innovation, we pave the way for financial and digital inclusion, increasing our capacity with the necessary tools and support. Our dedication to Filinvest’s transformation shapes a brighter future for our conglomerate’s diverse portfolio of industries.”