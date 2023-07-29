Samsung launches new phones, devices, including a Flip and a Fold

MY first Android phone was the Samsung Galaxy S3 and I remember that I had to take a few lessons from an Android expert in order to learn how to navigate it. I used that phone for years, after which I gave it to my daughter. Eventually, my S3 went to a third owner—my nephew.

I also used a Samsung Note for several years. Two years ago, I rediscovered Samsung, thanks to the Z Flip 3.

Samsung has just launched new devices, including the Z Flip 5, and the Z Fold5, at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, which wa’s livestreamed from South Korea.

The 3.4-inch by 1.9 inch Z Flip 5, which runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, has a Flex Hinge and a Flex Window. It’s also thinner by 2mm at 15.1mm than the Flip 4. The hinge is also more durable and has a premium open/close feel. The crease is less noticeable that the Samsung Flip phones of previous generations. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is also stronger.

At the heart of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best selfie experience. Multi-frame processing combines multiple images to create a single image with the AI Object Aware Engine. AI analyzes subjects and scenes to dramatically improve detail and clarity in digital zoom. It also has multi-layer-beast sophisticated technology for natural tone control and skin texture expression. Multi-frame processing also reduces noise and improves clarity at low light in video and photos. The Flip 5 is also powered by ISOCELL, the same image sensor in the Galaxy 23.

The Flip 5 comes in colors inspired by nature, including Mint, Lavender, Cream and Graphite.

Samsung’s Fold phones are Korean drama staples but in real life, these are productivity and multitasking powerhouses with large greens, S Pen, and flexible powerful cameras.

The Z Fold5 is lighter by 10g at 253g and thinner by 2.4mm at 13.4mm. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and makes use of AI via the Machine Learning Algorithm. The Fold5 provides a flagship camera experience with tele (3x), wide 50 mp OIS, and ultra wide 12 mp. It comes in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream. The Samsung.com exclusive colors are Platinum/Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow.

As part of the S9 Series, Samsung has also released a 14.6 inch tablet—the Tab S9 Ultra—with immersive display and audio with Dynamic Amoled 2x, which provides outstanding vividness with real black and high-color reproduction. The display has a 16:10 ratio. For enhanced eye comfort, the new tablet has Low Blue Light, Eye Care Display, and Eye Comfort Mode. Two other tablets—the 11-inch Tab S9 and 12.4-inch Tab S9+—were also released.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy on which the tablets run will give the user faster and more responsive performance, and dynamic graphics. Gamers can play more than dynamically with Ray Tracing, which provides lifelike and detailed images.

With the new outdoor visibility features, the images and video are bright and clear in any weather. The Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm automatically detects high illumination and enhances visibility in outdoor environments through tone mapping (contrast, color and skin tone).

The tablets are built to last with flagship quality, armor aluminum, and IP68. They can endure 30 minutes under 1.5cm of clear water.

For productivity and multitasking, the DeX Mode, together with the Book Cover Keyboard, mimic the desktop experience with maximum portability. The easy-to-split screen lets you multitask and switch to the layout that suits you best. You can easily link the tablet to the smart phone and images can be dragged and dropped immediately.

Samsung also released the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic which have features that include Sleep Coaching, Personalized Fitness Coaching and Enhanced Health Insights.

The Refined Circle Frame elevate the wearable experience with all new designs and optimized performance. The display and screen are 20 percent larger and brighter, the battery is bigger, and the bezel is 30 percent slimmer and the rotating bezel is 15 percent thinner. Users can mix and match a variety of straps with a with a wider selection of new watch faces. The Galaxy Watch 6 is 40mm and 44mm while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is 43mm and 47mm.

The new Samsung watches get call and text notifications, have a camera controller, camera, remote view, and Google and third-party apps.

More information is available at www.samsung.com/ph/. n

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





