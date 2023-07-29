PHINMA Education posts peak performances in SY 2022-23

PHINMA Education recently reported a notable performance of its students, as it posted a 79-percent overall passing rate in licensure exams for first-time takers in School Year 2022-2023.

Throughout the period, students and schools across the network were cited for ranking among the top of their categories nationwide across several disciplines. For instance, PHINMA-Cagayan de Oro College and PHINMA-Southwestern University were ranked first in Criminology and Optometry, respectively.

Graduates similarly showed stellar results in Nursing (98-percent board passing rate), Electrical Engineering (98 percent), Elementary Education (92 percent), Optometry (90 percent), Dentistry (90 percent), Pharmacy (89 percent), and Mechanical Engineering (85 percent).

With the output, the network produced 27 topnotchers from last year, which now adds up to 143 since 2004.

In Horizon Karawang—the first school managed by PHINMA Education in Indonesia—students Muhammad Rakha and Meisya Rafacintya were chosen for the regional “Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation-NEXTGen Leadership” program. Both will be involved in projects that focus on mental health in Asia.

In his online address, PHINMA Corp. chair and CEO Ramon del Rosario Jr. said education will play a big factor among the Filipino youth, especially to those belonging to the marginalized sector: “We believe that the success of our students is much more meaningful because of their lives’ circumstances.”

At present, PHINMA Education has nine schools in the Philippines, and one in Indonesia. Last school year, its 30.4-percent increase in enrollment versus the previous period resulted in a 19-percent revenue increase year-on-year, and consolidated revenues of P4.5 billion.

PHINMA Education president and CEO Dr. Melito Salazar Jr. hopes that they will be able to reach more underserved students who need quality education the most, “so that they can uplift themselves, their families, and communities.”