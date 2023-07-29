PCSO set to use new draw RFID-enhanced balls

The private contractors of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes (PCSO) proudly announced over the weekend that Philippine lotto will soon use RFID-powered balls and improved machines to serve the bettors better.

In a simple press briefing held at the annual gaming convention held at the SMX Convention Center, executives of JONICO Technologies System and Services Inc., and Smartplay International Inc., revealed that lotto draws will now use a new system and machinery that are bent to uphold the integrity of the gaming operations in the country.

This came after both companies revealed that they have been given the green light early this year by the PCSO to proceed with the negotiated procurement of advanced draw machines.

Darrel Smith, vice president of Smartplay told the members of the media that the country will now use of RFID-powered balls made of foam and get rid of the old pingpong balls.

Smith explained that since the new balls are loaded with a special RFID chip inside, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of every draw is something that every bettor can be sure of.

While he explained that the draws made with ping-pong balls are all accurate but never without controversy, it will be hard for anyone now to question the credibility and accuracy of every draw with the advent of this new technology.

To assure their reliability, the balls were subjected to at least 3000 testing procedures.

“None of the test yield similar results, all the results were completely independent and different from each draw, and no results were duplicated or replicated, “explained Adrian Cobarrubias, chief operating officer of JONICO Ventures.

Production of the balls is a rigorous process as it consists of a 24-step process including stringent quality control inspections as part of the Drawing Balls Validation System. At the time of manufacture, the balls are placed in matched sets with extremely close tolerances of weight and size. The ball sets are packed in foam-lined, lockable plastic cases.

Jonico Ventures after submitting and passing all the necessary requirements for the PCSO’s negotiated procurement of new lotto machines was given the go signal to proceed. Cobarrubias said his company will start the delivery of the new machines this coming October. At least 100 units of new lotto and Small-Town Lottery machines and draw balls and other paraphernalia were ordered by the PCSO to replace the 20-year old existing lotto machines.

Smartplay and Jonico have been partners servicing PCSO and other local gaming operations such as STL for more than two decades already. Jonico

Smartplay International, Inc. is a US-based company that designs, manufactures, and services mechanical lottery drawing machines and computerized digital lottery (RNG) drawing systems and trade shows in more than 120 countries.

The said company also services a string of international media organizations.

“We offer 20+ models of ball drawing machines for lottery, bingo, keno, and other numbers-based games and promotions. In 2003, Smartplay introduced the Origin Digital Drawing System which is now widely used in the lottery industry for conducting lottery and raffle drawings. We have also developed technologies for automating the lottery drawing process as well as distributing results via traditional broadcast, online and social media,” Smith explained

Smartplay is a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA), Asia-Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL). It has also received ISO 9001:2015 certification. #