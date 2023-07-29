Forbes, CNBC cite Tala anew as fintech leader in growing PHL market

A GLOBAL financial technology (fintech) company that is present in the Philippines, Kenya, Mexico and India, Tala has been consistently recognized by media giants for its innovative way of giving loans to underserved markets worldwide.

For the seventh straight year, the firm has been included in the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50 list and the fourth successive year in the exclusive CNBC Disruptor list.

“From day one, Tala has been focused on delivering essential financial services to the world’s underestimated and underbanked people. We are honored to be recognized for our impact year after year, and we thank our 8 million customers worldwide for trusting Tala with their financial needs,” Tala chief executive officer and founder Shivani Siroya said.

To date, the mobile lender has disbursed more than $4 billion to customers across three different continents.

In the Philippines alone, more than three in four Filipino borrowers report that their daily lives have totally improved after partnering with the credit provider.

Customers are highly satisfied and cite Tala’s efficient loan approval process and its reliable and easy-to-use application as the key reasons.

About 98 percent of borrowers agree that they understand the terms and conditions of their loan, as 99 percent of them trust the fintech with their personal information.

“At Tala, we are committed to helping Filipinos achieve financial inclusion by giving them reliable and convenient access to credit. We have helped more than two million people in the Philippines to have a financial identity and visibility,” noted Tala senior director and global customer experience operations Iona Iñigo-Mayo.

Such recognitions from Forbes and CNBC are a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to bringing microloans to consumers and micro-entrepreneurs in the country via modern technology and machine learning strategies.

Its flexible, customer-centric loan products and services are indicative of the firm’s transition to becoming a leading financial partner for the nation’s underbanked and unbanked sectors aiming to reach their financial goals.

“As we help improve people’s financial situation and achieve their goals, we strive to further promote financial literacy and collaborate with companies and organizations that are working to make financial services more accessible,” he said.