For the multihyphenate multitaskers

GONE are the days when solely specializing in one field guaranteed a prosperous career. In these more dynamic times, individuals are increasingly recognizing that being good at just one job may no longer be sufficient to achieve their full potential. Instead, the emergence of multihyphenates is revolutionizing the modern career landscape.

The successful professionals of today are those who make use of their talents and embrace a diverse range of skills. They are no longer content with being limited to a single expertise; instead, they actively seek ways to expand their horizons and pursue various passions simultaneously.

In this new era, the ability to seamlessly integrate a variety of skills and knowledge has become a powerful asset. Multihyphenates possess the agility to swiftly switch between roles, adapt to new challenges, and explore innovative career paths. This flexible approach not only allows for continued growth and self-discovery but also opens doors to unique possibilities that would have been unimaginable in the past.

As the demand for versatile talents increases, so does the need for technology that can keep up with this new breed of professionals. One such device that embodies the essence of adaptability and versatility is the Lenovo Yoga 9i. In a world where being multifaceted is celebrated, this 2-in-1 laptop is purposefully designed to complement the dynamic lifestyles of the modern multi-hyphenate.

In this review, we will explore how the Lenovo Yoga 9i embraces the spirit of multihyphenates, from creative professionals, content creators, business executives, and even students who want a device that offers a seamless blend of power, creativity and mobility. With its premium design and high-performance capabilities to its innovative features that cater to diverse needs, the Yoga 9i represents a device that resonates with the modern professional who is driven to excel in not just one field.

DESIGN: The Yoga 9i’s design is a testament to Lenovo’s commitment to craftsmanship. Its sleek and smooth aluminum chassis, coupled with rounded corners, stand out and provide a premium and elegant look and feel.

The device’s compact size, measuring just 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches and weighing around 3.09 pounds, makes it easy to bring around and comfortable to hold in tablet mode. The inclusion of a black active stylus and a grey fabric sleeve adds further value, catering to users who are always on the go. However, it is worth noting that the absence of a built-in charging storage for the stylus could be a minor inconvenience, and you really need to bring the sleeve just to have a place for the stylus so it won’t easily get lost.

A VISUAL FEAST: Since you will probably be looking at the screen of a laptop all the time, it’s great to know that the Yoga 9i’s stunning 14-inch OLED touchscreen display is nothing less than captivating. With its 2.8K resolution, vibrant colors, and sharp contrasts, the visuals on this device are truly breathtaking. Whether you’re streaming movies, browsing the web, or using the stylus for creative projects, the display provides an immersive experience.

The 16:10 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision support enhance the viewing experience further, ensuring that colors are vibrant and evenly saturated. The wide viewing angles allow you to enjoy content in both tablet and laptop modes without compromising visual quality. The Yoga 9i offers two display options: a 4K OLED or a 2.8K OLED. The 4K version, with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels, provides an incredibly sharp and detailed display.

PORTS: The Yoga 9i offers a selection of ports to ensure seamless connectivity. With multiple USB-C and Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack, the device provides the necessary versatility for a range of computing tasks. I did need some time to adjust to the position of the power button on the side of the laptop. While suitable for tablet use, it may take some time to get accustomed to and presents a risk of accidental sleep or power-off actions.

PERFORMANCE—POWER TO FUEL YOUR PRODUCTIVITY: Equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, the Yoga 9i delivers exceptional performance to tackle various computing tasks. From web browsing and media streaming to light gaming, this laptop can handle it all easily. Including 16 GB of memory, multiple storage options, and Windows 11 further enhance the laptop’s performance and usability.

The version we reviewed features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, providing a balance of power and efficiency. This configuration is well-suited for professionals who rely on design-related programs like Photoshop. The combination of processing power, a clean design, and the included stylus pen makes the Yoga 9i a great choice for professionals in UX/UI design and stylus work.

During our testing, the laptop performed admirably in everyday tasks, such as web browsing, document editing, and media consumption. It handled multitasking with ease, allowing for a smooth and efficient workflow. While it may not match dedicated gaming laptops, it provides ample power for day-to-day work and entertainment. Light gaming is also possible on the Yoga 9i, making it a versatile option for users who enjoy casual gaming sessions.

SONIC BOOM: Much like the display, I immediately loved the Yoga 9i’s audio capabilities. The device boasts a rotating soundbar developed in collaboration with audio experts Bowers & Wilkins.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about the brand, Bowers & Wilkins, commonly known as B&W, is a British company that produces consumer and professional loudspeakers and headphones. It was founded in 1966 by John Bowers in England and is one of the world’s leading speaker brands and is synonymous with innovative sound technology and ground-breaking design. So putting that sound heritage in a laptop guarantees a definitive listening experience that you’ll never forget. With a combination of tweeters and woofers, it delivers rich and full sound that surpasses expectations for a laptop of its size. Whether you’re enjoying music, watching movies, or engaging in video conferences, the audio quality will leave you impressed.

The soundbar, conveniently located at the hinge of the device, ensures front-facing audio regardless of whether the laptop is in tablet or laptop mode. The audio output is clear, well-balanced, and free from distortion. It provides an immersive audio experience that enhances media consumption, making it a standout feature of the Yoga 9i.

The device’s versatility is further accentuated by its 2-in-1 form factor, allowing for seamless transitions between laptop and tablet modes. The ability to flip the display and use it as a tablet provides a unique user experience and caters to various usage scenarios. Whether you’re presenting slides, taking handwritten notes, or simply consuming media, the Yoga 9i adapts effortlessly to your needs.

While the battery life may fall slightly short of some competitors, lasting around 10 hours in our tests, it is still sufficient for a typical day’s use. Lenovo’s Rapid Charge Boost technology enables quick charging, providing up to two hours of runtime with just 15 minutes of charging. This feature ensures that you can quickly recharge the device when needed, reducing downtime and keeping you productive.

Priced starting at ₱109,995, the Lenovo Yoga 9i requires a significant investment, that’s why it’s nice to know that Lenovo’s Premium Care services ensure your peace of mind.

This feature-packed three-year warranty policy also offers direct and easy connections to Lenovo technicians who can provide fast solutions for PC issues and holistic comprehensive support 24/7 chat support via phone, e-mail, and WhatsApp. If the issue can’t be solved with remote troubleshooting, users can easily schedule appointments for on-site support, skipping the hassle of waiting in line.

With all the work these multihyphenates are up to, the last thing they need would be to deal with accidents that may compromise the device and the data stored in it. Lenovo offers 3-year Accidental Damage Protection to help users stay ahead. From accidental drops, spills and bumps to structural failures including electrical surges, Lenovo’s Accidental Damage Protection offers in-person assistance wherein trained technicians can perform diagnostic tests on-site and make quick fixes using Lenovo-qualified parts. Making sure only Lenovo-qualified parts are in your devices will reduce the need for more intensive repairs. Also, if the PC is not damaged beyond repair, the end user’s own PC is returned. If repair is not possible, the entire system will be replaced at no additional charge.

FINAL WORD: The Lenovo Yoga 9i offers what it means to have a truly versatile and high-performing laptop. From its elegant design to its stunning display, seamless connectivity, robust performance, and immersive audio, it offers a complete package

that caters to the needs of various users. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a non-technical user, the Yoga 9i provides an exceptional computing journey that will leave you in awe and inspired to pursue your passions.