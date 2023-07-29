Dealing with flight disruptions

Flight disruptions are an unfortunate reality of air travel. While this is nothing new, bad weather, increased lightning alerts, a shortage in spare parts, delayed plane repairs, backlogged aircraft deliveries, and inadequate aviation infrastructure have all converged to create more turbulence in commercial air travel—much to the dismay and ire of many air travelers.

On any given day, social media goes hot with complaints over delayed and cancelled flights.

To be fair, the rise in delayed and cancelled flights is mostly beyond the control of any airline. But helping ease the ire and stress of passengers—perhaps by providing adequate explanation, are things that airlines can definitely manage.

Having said that, just because flights are disrupted does not mean our activities have to be interrupted. Here are some tips from travel bugs that might help avoid wasted hours at the airport and the stress of air travel:

Take the first flight

While getting up before the witching hour is not ideal, statistically, red-eye or early morning flights are less likely to be cancelled or severely delayed. That’s because disruptions have a domino effect which cascades to flights later in the day. In addition, if you are flying to destinations where there are multiple flights (or multiple airlines) for the same route, booking the first flight of the day increases your chances to get on another flight in the event of a cancellation.

Book flexible airfare

Tempting as basic economy fares may be, shell out a little bit more so your ticket is refundable, “rebookable,” or can be stored in a travel fund. Rather than risk losing the entire amount, you can get your money back or reschedule your travel should your flight get disrupted.

On a related note, the same logic applies for hotel bookings. Non-refundable bookings tend to be much cheaper but given the uncertainties in air travel these days, consider flexible or refundable hotel bookings.

Consider travel insurance

Gaining popularity as travel restarted post-pandemic, travel insurance comes in handy in case there any changes, delays or cancellations before departure, as well as any incidents during your trip. Do your research and read the fine print before finalizing any purchase with an insurance provider. Bear in mind that the most expensive ones do not necessarily have the best cover.

Over land or sea

While air travel is typically the most expedient way to travel long distances, it might make sense to take a look at travelling by land or by sea with the turbulence in the skies. Sailing from Manila to Cebu for instance, takes about 22 hours. Going by boat might be a safer bet—that’s if you have a day to spare or if you can work remote for a day. If the destination is land-locked, consider going by private vehicle or bus.

Give more slack

If you have a scheduled meeting or event, avoid “photo-finish” flights. This increases your risk of not being able to make it on time (or even make it at all), not to mention the stress and anxiety should your flight be disrupted. If possible, fly the day before your scheduled event and keep a flexible schedule on the day of your return flight.

Hawk eyes on your booking

It pays to be vigilant with your bookings—especially if you booked your flight months in advance. Watch out for schedule changes so you have time to adjust travel plans, and rebook or reschedule as necessary.

Bottomline: Air travel will continue to be disrupted. There is no telling when the situation will ease. For now, the best thing we can do is to adjust what is within our control and hope for smoother air travel in the very near future.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





