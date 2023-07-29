CITY OF A HUNDRED SPIRES | Exploring the Old and New World appeal of Prague

I arrived a few hours later than I should have from Bucharest. However, I didn’t want to let this mishap ruin the remaining day. I went to my accommodation and left my things first before heading out to explore what Prague has to offer.

Old and New World Appeal

View of Prague Castle

The best way to explore Prague is on foot. I walked along the river until I reached the famous Dancing House, a Frank Gehry design. The construction of that architectural gem took place from the early 1990s to the mid-1990s. This structure has a distinct curving tower that would make onlookers think they’re seeing dancing figures. It was a modern contrast to the many other designs as I walked around the city. Here I found Baroque, Art Nouveau, and Gothic design influences scattered in different neighborhoods.

A Walk to the Past

Overlooking view of the City of a Hundred Spires and Prague Old Town Square and Tyn Church

I made my way back to the Old Town also known as Stare Mesto and dove into Prague’s prettiest (and busiest) district. As I looked around, the Old Town Hall and the Church of Our Lady before Tyn caught my attention. The Old Town Hall contains the famous Astronomical Clock wherein figures parade in front of the clock face every hour. The Tyn Church draws your attention to its spires, two of the hundreds you’ll see in the city. This centuries old church is home to 17th century pipe organs and Baroque paintings.

The square itself is full of beautiful buildings that are centuries old. It’s no surprise that tourists congregate to this part of Prague to eat, drink, or simply hang out. Don’t let the crowds ruin your visit as the area is picturesque.

Prague Old Town Square and St. Vitus Cathedral

I followed the throng of people as they made their way to another city landmark, the Charles Bridge. The latter is one of the most renowned bridges in the continent. It spans more than 600m and is lined with intricate statues, one of which is Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV. You’ll find beautiful Gothic gates on both ends of the bridge. It was already late when I crossed the bridge into the Prague Castle grounds. The illuminated buildings added to its splendor. I took a few photos and looked up at the castle and decided to return the next day.

Of Royalty and Presidents

Charles Bridge and Prague

Before I made my way to Prague Castle, I explored Wenceslas Square. It was fortunate that the accommodation I stayed in was within walking distance of the historic square. It has a long and storied history dating to the 14th century. Bohemian King Charles IV founded Prague’s New Town and this expansion included markets, one of which was a horse market. Fast forward to modern times, what used to be a horse market is now Wenceslas Square. It got its name from Bohemia’s patron saint. The square is a gathering place for celebrations and peaceful rallies. It’s also lined with many shops, hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

I retraced my steps to Charles Bridge and crossed it again to reach Prague Castle. I made my way up to the huge complex. The most striking building that immediately grabbed my attention was St. Vitus Cathedral. The work on the church began in 1344 and spanned around six centuries to build. Its architects took architectural influences from Gothic, Baroque, and Renaissance designs. Its consecration took place in 1929. The interior is just as fetching as its detailed exterior with its stained-glass windows, chapels, frescoes, and paintings.

National Museum and Dancing House

After visiting St. Vitus Cathedral, I took my time exploring the Prague Castle grounds. Kings, knights, and the royal court roamed this area for centuries. It was originally a walled fortress but has undergone substantial changes and enlargements. I saw vestiges of the castle’s former glory when I went into the Vladislav Hall and St. George’s Basilica. The castle is no longer the home of royalty, but it’s now the residence of the country’s president.

One of the main draws of the castle is the overlooking views it provides visitors. Perched high above Prague, it’s a perfect location to see the numerous spires towering over the city. I took a last look at the views. I thought about the long history of the city. These changes didn’t happen overnight, it took centuries to get to this point.

Why hurry through life? I thought to myself.

Image credits: Joshua Berida





