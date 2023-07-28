Projects given Green Lane certificates worth P183B

THE One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments has already received 12 applications for the Green Lane in the renewable energy, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and electricity sectors, among others, according to Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual.

Of these 12, the Trade chief said four have already been approved for green lane services. These are under the following industries/sectors: renewable energy, digital infrastructure, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and electricity.

He noted that these 12 are set to generate at least 19,250 jobs.

Meanwhile, in a message sent to reporters, the Board of Investments (BOI) said the projects that were issued Green Lane Certificates by BOI amounted to P183 billion, which it said represent a “significant investment” in various sustainable projects, ranging from floating solar projects to data centers and common towers.

According to BOI, these projects include: SunAsia Energy Inc.’s P66-billion 1300 megawatt (MW) floating solar project in Laguna de Bay; NK Solar One Inc.’s P15-billion 250MW floating solar project in Caliraya, Laguna; Phil-tower Consortium Inc.’s P52-billion 7,907 Built-to-Suit Common Towers; and Narra Technology Development Park’s P50-billion Hyperscale Data Center in New Clark City, Tarlac.

Additional projects worth P78.5 billion are already under evaluation. Among the projects being evaluated are five more floating solar projects, a micro-hydro electric plant, a reinforcing steel bars producer, and a section mill project.

Last July 13, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. together with Secretary Pascual led the official launch of the green lanes for strategic investments.

The green lanes for strategic investments were established through Executive Order No. 18 (EO 18) issued on February 23,2023.

According to BOI, Executive Order No. 18 is a government-wide response to enhance the ease of doing business in the country by “expediting, streamlining and automating” government processes for strategic investments.

The outstanding feature of the measure is the provision for simultaneous processing of applications, whereby National Government Agencies (NGAs) and Local Government Units (LGUs) that receive applications for permits and licenses are mandated to process the same, with the presumption that the relevant documents from other agencies have already been issued. The applicant firm shall execute an affidavit of undertaking that it has secured the relevant documents from specific NGAs or LGUs and that it shall submit the complete documentary requirements within 30 working days.

The establishment of green lanes is a move seen to address the barriers that hamper the entry of foreign direct investments.