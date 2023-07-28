PCG searches for missing passengers of ill-fated motor boat in Laguna Lake

Search and rescue teams from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other government agencies are continuing to scour the Laguna Lake in search of passengers of a motorized banca that sank on Thursday afternoon, killing 26 people.

The tragedy struck as the government is busy attending to the effect of typhoon “Egay” by bringing emergency quick assistance to the affected families across the country, while at the same time, undertaking rescue operations and rehabilitation works.

“The search and rescue, and retrieval operations have resumed,” the PCG said in a statement issued on Friday as teams searched the waters of Talim Island in Binangonan, Rizal for the passengers of motor banca MB Princess Aya.

The ill-fated vessel left Barangay Kalinawan, Talim Island in Binangonan on its way to Barangay Gulod, also Talim Island and part of Binangonan, when it capsized just 10 minutes after sailing.

The motorized banca was reportedly struck by a strong wind gust and a huge wave whipped up by Egay, which forced its passengers to panic and dashed to its left side, causing the banca to flip over.

The PCG said 26 bodies were fished out, while 40 others were rescued. Of those drowned, 14 have been identified, while 12 others remain unidentified.

The MB Princess Aya has two crews and a boat captain, and has a maximum capacity of 42 passengers, but apparently, it was carrying more than its allowed limit.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that casualties from Egay have risen to seven with 12 injured and 20 missing.

At least 140,923 families or 502,782 individuals were also affected in 1,612 barangays in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4-A, 4-B, 5, 6, 10, 11 and 12, and in the BARMM and CAR.

As of Friday, at least 82 roads and three bridges in the affected regions, especially in Luzon remained impassable, while power supply in 98 cities and towns and communication lines in seven other areas in Regions 1 and 2 are still down.

Egay also damaged or totally destroyed 2,002 houses.

Damage in the agriculture sector has been pegged at P58, 362, 028.53 and another P656, 329, 100 in government infrastructure projects.