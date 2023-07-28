MIF draws Malaysian business leaders’ interest–PBBM

The Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) drew a lot of interest from investors during the recent State Visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Malaysia.

“Everyone expressed interest because [it is related] to business,” Marcos told reporters in an interview on his return flight from Malaysia on Thursday.

When they were presenting the MIF to potential investors, he said they stressed the sovereign wealth fund will be “ran professionally and without undue political influence.”

The Chief Executive said this was meant to allay the concerns of investors after what happened to the Malaysian government’s sovereign, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which suffered losses amid allegations of embezzlement.

“Their experience here is not going to be a detriment. In fact, it is a way for them to—they are the most careful of all,” Marcos said.

The Department of Finance (DOF) said the MIF is expected to become fully operational before the end of the year with the creation of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC).

The MIC, which will be led by “non-politicians,” will be tasked to manage the MIF, which allows the government to invest its surplus revenues in financial and real assets to its priority sectors, namely, agriculture, energy, digitalization, and climate-change mitigation.

But even if the implementation of the MIF is still pending, Marcos said he was able to secure P235 million worth of investment pledges from Malaysian companies.

He estimated the said commitments would generate over 100,000 jobs.