LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 now at 88% progress rate

LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) continues to deliver on its promise of building the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project on time as it recorded a significant overall progress rate of 88% in the first half of 2023.

The significant progress is attributed to the completed design works, nearly completed procurement processes, ongoing construction works, and testing and commissioning.

“We give credit to the hardworking men and women of LRMC and our contractors who are tirelessly working on the ground for this milestone of LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project. This is a testament that we at LRMC remain highly attuned to our common goal of upgrading the commuter experience, especially in the southern part of Metro Manila with Phase 1 traversing the cities of Pasay and Paranaque,” LRMC President and CEO Juan F. Alfonso said.

The first phase covers 6.7 kilometers of the 11km-extension project having five stations that are currently in various stages of development with ongoing works on civil and structural, structural steel, architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection.

Redemptorist Station, which will be the next station after the existing Baclaran Station southbound, has registered 59.8% completion with progress highlighted on the commencement of roof sheeting installation, and escalator installation during the reporting period.

MIA Station, which will be the closest station to the airport, has registered 66.8% completion rate with the latest developments on the installation of roof sheeting and fire pump.

Next will be Asia World Station, which will be connected to the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) for a more convenient transfer of commuters to other modes of transportation going to their destinations, has registered 54.6% completion rate with highlights of footbridge steelwork erection during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Ninoy Aquino Station registered 59.3% completion rate highlighting the recent roof guttering, architectural builder works, equipment installation at technical rooms, louvre installation, and septic tank construction at the north side.

Lastly, Dr. Santos Station, which will be the last station for the first phase of the project, registered 71.1% completion rate with reporting period highlighting the installation of fire pump, transformer, and escalator.

With this latest progress, LRMC remains optimistic to complete the construction of LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 Project by the fourth quarter of 2024.