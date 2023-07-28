IPOPHL to adopt Cloud computing strategies for IP registration services

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) announced it would adopt Cloud computing strategies for intellectual property (IP) registration services to improve internal processes and efficiencies in data management.

IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said at a side event at the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) 64th General Assemblies where the IP offices of Norway and Uganda also discussed their respective digital transformation initiatives, IPOPHL said.

Moreover, the agency said Barba shared IPOPHL’s experiences in using the current version of the IP Administration System, its limitations, “pain points,” and his wish list for the new IPAS 4.0 implementation.

According to IPOPHL, the IPAS is a software developed and owned by WIPO and is offered to IP offices under collaborative arrangements for its provision, hosting and maintenance.

The software, it noted, enables the electronic processing of IP registration documents and is customizable to adopt internal workflows that reflect an office’s rules and procedures.

The most recent release known as IPAS version 4.0 will be exclusively hosted in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) based in the EU, IPOPHL said.

Meanwhile, an earlier version, the IPAS 3.x was installed in IPOPHL in the early days of 2012 and is now showing its age. Barba reiterated that upgrading to IPAS 4.0, though very challenging, is the most logical choice for IPOPHL.

“We know that the majority of the features previously missing in IPAS 3.x now come built-in as part of the IPAS 4.0 package. It is also expected to include workflow fixes that had resulted in downtimes in the old version,” Barba said.

Barba revealed that WIPO has already committed to exploring how it can best support IPOPHL’s new requirements as the latter transitions to the latest IPAS version. WIPO has already given IPOPHL access to navigate the IPAS 4 test version by end-July, allowing the office more time to prepare for the transition.

“We are truly grateful to WIPO for its valuable technical assistance. We hope to engage with them soon to have a deeper exchange on the level of support we will need to implement IPAS 4. We want to transition smoothly and sustain it at minimal costs and disruption as we move toward greater ICT ambitions in the long term,” Barba added.

Last week, the IPOPHL chief told reporters that one of the vital amendments that IPOPHL wishes to see in the Intellectual Property code is the modernization of the intellectual property system.

“It’s modernizing our IP system kasi nga kalakaran na sa mundo ngayon, puro tech na so gusto natin makasabay sa iba’t ibang mga IP offices sa iba’t ibang countries para ma-modernize natin yung system natin dito,” Barba said last week.

He also noted, “Right now, we’re proud na I think IPOPHL is one of the government agencies na online. Sa lahat ng mga filings namin ngayon dito, payment, 100 percent.”