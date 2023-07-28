Growth, export advantages to draw Malaysian business

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday cited the country’s strong economic fundamentals and export advantages in his bid to get even more business commitments from Malaysian firms on top of the US$235 million worth of investment pledges he secured during his concluded three-day State Visit in Malaysia.

“The investment commitments that we have received thus far are valued at around US$235 million, which is a good indication that there is a strong interest from Malaysia to invest in the Philippines,” the Chief executive said in his speech at the Philippine Business Forum in Malaysia on Thursday before his flight back home.

During the meetings with Malaysian firms, he said they discussed possible investments on agriculture, transportation and technology.

This includes the US$20-million pledge of Malaysian dairy company Farm Fresh Berhad to establish a cattle breeding intended for milk production in the country.

The firm is eyeing to lease 200 to 400 hectares of contiguous farmland in Batangas or Laguna to raise 2,000 milking cows by 2028.

Selling point

The chief executive urged more Malaysian firms to also invest in the country to take advantage of its accelerated economic growth, which reached 7.6 percent last year.

“For the first quarter of 2023, the Philippines outperformed its peers in the region by boasting the highest GDP [gross domestic product] growth of 6.4 percent, which is right in the middle of our target 6.0 to 7.0 percent for the year,” Marcos said.

He also said the country’s “liberalized” business policies, which enabled foreign ownership in air transport, telecommunications, shipping, retail and renewable energy projects, as well as business-friendly corporate tax and newly established green lanes for strategic investments to draw in more investors.

Businesses based in the country, he said, will also have access to a highly skilled and young Filipino workforce and its over 100 million population as potential clients.

“This [ideal demographic spot] translates to an immense potential to achieve breakthrough growth and greater productivity, higher savings rate and increased creativity,” Marcos said.

Market access

Companies which will invest in the country, will also be able to use it as a “strategic launch pad for their exports” due to its Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) membership and the European Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), according to the President.

RCEP is a free trade agreement of the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) together with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, which cut tariffs on some goods traded among its signatories.

Meanwhile, the GSP+ removes the tariffs for numerous Filipino-made products, which are exported to the EU.

“With the European Union’s agreement with the Philippines or EU-GSP+ advantages, local manufacturers and investors enjoy zero tariff market access to the EU for over 6,000 product lines,” Marcos said.

The country is currently pushing for the extension of its GSP+ with the EU, which is set to expire by the end of the year.

The President made no mention of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), the country’s first sovereign investment fund in his speech before Malaysian business leaders.

Crucial investments

Marcos said he is determined to increase the country’s foreign direct investments (FDI) from Malaysia, which currently stands at about US$108 million, to boost the country’s manufacturing industry.

“It [FDI] has been at that level for a fairly long time now. And I think it is time for the new transformation. This provides many opportunities that will give us the chance to increase that level of trade that we have been achieving over the past many years,” Marcos said.

A more established manufacturing sector, he pointed out, will allow the country to become competitive in the global market.

“We have to redress that balance and put manufacturing also at a more even level with the service industries in terms of their contribution to the GDP. And for that, we need capital intensive investments,” Marcos said.

He committed to continue providing support to Malaysian businesses, which will invest or are already operating in the country to achieve the said purpose.

“I look forward to the Malaysian business community coming to the Philippines and working together with their Filipino counterparts in partnership to unlock value not only in our two countries but in our entire region,” the President said.