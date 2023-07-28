‘Egay’ leaves wide swathe of destruction across PHL

SUPERTyphoon “Egay” veered out of the country on Thursday but left a large swathe of destruction, with areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao still swamped in floodwater and without power.

The typhoon’s fury didn’t spare the artificial Dolomite Beach along Manila Bay, washing ashore an unsettling amount of debris and waste. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and environment volunteers joined hands for a thorough cleanup along the shore. ROY DOMINGO

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least five people, including four in Baguio City, also died in the typhoon’s wake although these reports are still being validated.

Based on the NDRRMC’s report, severe flooding was recorded in Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Pangasinan, La Union, Tarlac and Pampanga in Northern and Central Luzon; Rizal, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro; Palawan and Oriental Mindoro in Southern Luzon.

Flooding was also reported in Camarines Sur and Catanduanes in Bicol Region; Antique, Aklan, Guimaras, Negros Occidental and Southern Leyte in the Visayas; and Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao in Mindanao.

In some areas, landslides also occurred.

At least 40 roads and 12 bridges have remained impassable, while 84 cities and municipalities are still without power. At least 400 houses were also damaged or destroyed.

All in all, the NDRRMC said Egay has so far affected 89,639 families or 328,356 families in 836 barangays in Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 10 and 12; in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

While it has already moved away from the country, swelling in rivers and floodwaters continued to rise in some areas, especially in Northern Luzon due to rains associated with the super typhoon and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The military and the Philippine Coast Guard said their personnel are continuing to undertake rescue operations and bring quick aid to affected populations in Northern Luzon.

Road clearing operations are also being undertaken.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





