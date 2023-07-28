Bank officers’ survey: Households, businesses got more loans in Q3

HOUSEHOLDS and businesses may have secured more loans in the third quarter of the year, according to the second quarter 2023 Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey (SLOS) of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on the Q2 2023 Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey (SLOS), which uses the diffusion index (DI) method, respondent banks expect a net increase in overall credit demand from enterprises due to higher financing requirements.

The same trend in the third quarter is also expected among households due to expectations of higher household consumption and housing investment.

This was despite the second quarter 2023 results showing broadly unchanged loan demand from businesses at 69.6 percent and households at 65.6 percent.

Meanwhile, in terms of lending standards for loans to enterprises, data revealed that a larger proportion of respondents, at 89.1 percent, kept credit standards for businesses unchanged in the second quarter of 2023.

“The DI approach pointed to a net tightening of overall lending standards across all borrower firm sizes due to the following factors cited by respondents: (1) deterioration in the profitability of banks’ portfolios, (2) less desirable borrowers’ profiles, and (3) reduced tolerance for risk,” the BSP, however, said.

Over the next quarter, the SLOS showed expectations of generally unchanged credit standards for businesses, while the DI method pointed to bank respondents’ anticipations of net tightening of loan standards.

BSP said banks foresee an overall net tightening in loan standards for enterprises in the third quarter of 2023 given certain considerations.

These are the weakening profitability and liquidity of banks’ portfolios; deterioration of borrowers’ profiles; and reduced tolerance for risk.

In terms of Commercial Real Estate Loan (CREL), BSP said, the results showed that most respondent banks at 83.3 percent pointed to broadly steady lending standards CRELs.

“Results from the DI method indicated a net tightening of loan standards for CRELs in the second quarter of 2023 for the 30th consecutive quarter mainly due to weakening of borrowers’ profiles and lower risk tolerance,” BSP, however, said.

“In the next quarter, banks anticipate maintaining their credit standards for CRELS based on both the DI-based method and the modal approach,” it added.

Meanwhile, the majority of the surveyed banks or 69.7 percent also broadly retained their loan standards for loans extended to households in the second quarter of 2023.

However, the DI approach, BSP said, indicated a net easing of credit standards for household loans, particularly for housing, credit card, and personal/salary loans.

“Bank respondents associated the easing of lending standards for consumer loans mainly with an improvement in the profitability of banks’ portfolios, an increase in risk tolerance, less uncertain economic outlook, and more aggressive competition from banks and non-bank lenders,” BSP explained.

In the third quarter, the modal approach indicated a higher percentage of surveyed banks expecting generally unchanged credit standards for household loans.

The DI approach showed bank respondents’ expectations of a net easing in household loan standards in the third quarter of 2023 due to increased risk tolerance; improving profitability of banks’ portfolios for this market segment; and more desirable borrowers’ profiles.

The data also showed that in the second quarter of 2023, a higher percentage of bank respondents at 73.3 percent maintained overall credit standards for residential real estate or housing loans.

However, the DI-based method indicated a net easing of credit standards for housing loans, which was due to improving borrowers’ profiles and less uncertain economic outlook.

“While most respondent banks expect to maintain credit standards for housing loans in the third quarter of 2023, the DI method shows a net easing of housing loan standards for the following quarter,” BSP said.

The SLOS consists of questions on loan officers’ perceptions relating to the overall credit standards of their respective banks, as well as to factors affecting the supply of and demand for loans to both enterprises and households.

The analysis of the results of the SLOS focuses on the quarter-on-quarter changes in the perception of respondent banks.

The responses for the second quarter of 2023 SLOS were gathered between June 5 and July 12, 2023 from 48 banks out of the total 62 bank participants. The response rate of 77.4 percent is higher compared to the response rate of 75 percent in the first quarter of 2023 SLOS.

It should be noted that the number of respondents also decreased following the merger of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and BPI Family Savings Bank Inc. (BFSBI).

