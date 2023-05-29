UNMATCHED | New San Jose Builders still a leading sports-inspired residential condo builder

Being active is basically the epitome of maintaining physical health, among other things.

For New San Jose Builders, Inc. (NSJBI), combining residential spaces that accommodate the residents’ need for being active is possible. It is evident in their five sports projects, all sports-inspired residential condominiums.

New San Jose Builders is known for iconic landmarks, namely its acclaimed heritage hotel, the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan, and the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar events place in Quezon City. Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar takes pride in being the largest heritage resort in the country that was recently awarded the Best Historic Hotel in Asia and the Pacific by the prestigious Historic Hotels Worldwide Group.

Bowling alley and fountain

New San Jose Builders is also part of the development of the Philippine Arena, the largest indoor arena in the world which has a seating capacity of 55,000 people.

One of the first and largest real estate developers and construction companies in the Philippines, NSJBI has been building quality affordable houses to make every Filipino’s dream of owning a home come true. An established full-range property developer, the company’s projects have changed and elevated the living landscape of Metro Manila such as in Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan City, Makati City, and Bonifacio Global City.

“NSJBI also pioneered the sports tower condominium concept to promote healthy and active city living,” said Leo Barrosa, Chief Operating Officer of New San Jose Builders, Inc.

Established in 1986, New San Jose Builders has since been truthful to its thrust of “Building Homes, Uplifting Lives.” This property developer has dedicated itself to helping every Filipino own their dream house, as it keeps on building affordable yet quality residential units in the best locations within and outside Metro Manila.

Here are the five sports tower condominiums worth looking into:

Victoria Sports Tower Station 2

Set along EDSA, Metro Manila’s biggest thoroughfare and just steps away from the Kamuning MRT station, the sports tower offers residential units and leasable spaces that promote an active lifestyle with its sports-focused amenities. It is an integrated mixed-use development that offers the best in city living being at the forefront of business, leisure, beauty and wellness, entertainment and sports.

Victoria Sports Tower Station 2 is designed to have enough space for all kinds of athletic business and wellness activities. It houses an entire sports complex with top-notch amenities such as swimming pools, water spa, basketball court, wall climbing facility, fencing court, fitness gyms, table tennis, tennis court, badminton court, bistro dart and billiards, bowling alley, theatre, club lounge, dance studio, business lounge, function rooms and children’s playground. The project takes great pride in its top-notch state-of-the-art pieces of fitness equipment.

The tower has eight private gym rooms equipped with a private shower, jacuzzi and exercise equipment, among others.

It also features professional-grade indoor basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis court, and table tennis courts. But should you want to take a rest day and just relax, the tower offers a movie house with 54 lazy boy chairs for a wonderful film-watching experience.

Victoria Sports Tower Monumento

This tower is the very first skyscraper in Caloocan City. It has 57 floors of residential and commercial spaces.

“This architectural wonder will be the center of business, entertainment, leisure, beauty and wellness, and sports,” said Barrosa.

This tower is advertised not only for career-oriented people but also for every family. It can accommodate various kinds of tenants with nuanced needs, with choices ranging from a studio unit, a combined unit, to a triple combined unit. Its promise as a sports tower is accomplished with its gym, mixed martial arts and boxing rings, basketball court, table tennis, bowling alleys and billiards space.

The tower is very accessible as it is located within the heart of the city, just a 5-minute walk to the LRT Monumento station, important establishments such as schools, hospitals, commercial centers, places of worship and transportation hubs.

Victoria de Hidalgo

Set in the center of Hidalgo Street, Quiapo, Manila, Victoria de Hidalgo will be a self-sustaining development designed with an elevated concept of condominiums.

The standout high-rise residential development offers affordable city living without compromising quality living in an advantageous and strategic location in the heart of Manila. This condominium concept aims to provide utmost comfort and convenience to the middle market segment.

Victoria de Hidalgo has 25 residential levels and can accommodate car owners with 593 parking slots. The condominium also offers a billiards hall, tennis court, badminton court, basketball court, a fitness gym, water spa and swimming pool.

Victoria de Valenzuela

This tower has three dormitory levels and 32 residential levels. It accommodates, overall, 145 dormitory units and 1,617 residential units.

More than this, the Victoria de Valenzuela also has three levels of commercial spaces.

Like the other towers, this tower also has single units, combined units, and triple combined units.

Sports is also the center of this tower that has swimming pools, fitness gym, water spa, multi-purpose room and sky garden. Victoria de Valenzuela lets you live life at your own pace with its wide array of amenities from leisure to fitness.

Victoria de Manila 2

Housing excellent sports facilities, Victoria de Manila 2 offers majestic sunset views to residents. Facing the beautiful Manila Bay, the outstanding high-rise project has direct access to the university belt and major transportation hubs making it easier for students and professionals to travel to and from their school or workplace. Its sports complex include swimming pools, basketball court, volleyball court with dug out, tennis court, badminton court, billiards and dart hall, bowling alley, fitness gym and multi-purpose room.

With its development expertise offering unmatched quality and affordability, New San Jose Builders is committed to provide homes that are built to last and endure the test of time.

Thanks to its outstanding homebuilding standard and track record, apparently seen in its impressive portfolio of prime residential condominiums, service and recreational facilities, transport infrastructures, leisure and sustainable townships, NSJBI is among the few select Quadruple A-rated construction companies and was recognized as one of the Top 10 property developers in the country by BCI Asia Philippines, Inc.

To foster camaraderie and promote a welcoming community for unit owners, residents and tenants, New San Jose Builders launched its first inter-condominium basketball league last May 14, 2023. Games are on every Saturdays from 5PM to 8PM at the Victoria Sports Tower Station 2.

For more information about these five sports tower condominiums and other NSJBI projects, call 0917 3002206 or visit the New San Jose Builders’ official Facebook page @newsanjoseofficial for updates.