The season of easy living

To smoothly and stylishly carry on despite the high temperatures, look no further than global style-setter COS, which has launched its Mens Summer Capsule Collection.

This latest edit is an awakening of spirits, built to evoke feelings of freshness and leisure through pieces in lighter fabrication that’s fit for the warm season.

Pairings are kept light and airy, with an overall color palette that ranges from classic neutrals to aquatic tones, while a key print motif takes inspiration from the movement of water.

Versatile, carefree and pared back, the collection’s pieces are summer-ready and made for days spent on the go, using materials like linen and seersucker to keep warm days easy.

Featuring Korean top model Taemin Park and up-and-coming Japanese fashion star Yugo Takano, the imagery is shot with a lot of natural lighting to best capture the spirit of the collection and complement its fresh take on color and cut.

The Mens Summer Capsule Collection is now available at the COS Store Manila, SM Aura Premier.