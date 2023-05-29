The ‘Celebration Project’

Each day around the world, there is a reason to celebrate. The UN estimates that each day, around 385,000 babies are born worldwide. In the Philippines, this number is 3,739 babies born daily in 2021 (156 babies born per hour) as per Philippine Statistics Authority. Such facts are the likely reason why the Happy Birthday song is sang the most all over the world. A simple search on the web reveals that every day commemorates a special event, whether a birthday, an anniversary, or a milestone.

In the United States, Memorial Day is celebrated every last Monday of May. Americans honor those who served in the military who were largely responsible for the peace and liberty in the Land of The Free and Home of the Brave. More than 50 years ago, the US Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Bill to use federal holidays to create three-day weekends. From time to time, the Philippines, by presidential fiat, moves regular holidays if they fall on a weekend, to a weekday to achieve the same purpose. Our own Congress should follow the same model by legislating that regular holidays be celebrated on a Monday closest to those respective dates. We often anticipate or second-guess presidential announcements regarding the “adjustment” of celebration of holidays, which are usually fixed on certain dates. Employees do so for purposes of vacation; employers for the purpose of compensation. As such, we should have a law that can perhaps declare that Araw ng Kagitingan (April 9) will be celebrated on the second Monday of April; Labor Day (May 1) to be commemorated on the first Monday of May; National Heroes’ Day (August 30, 2021) on the last Monday of August; Bonifacio Day (November 30) on the last Monday of November; Rizal Day (December 30) on the last Monday of December. Of course, Christmas Day and Easter holidays will not be legislated given that these days ought to be celebrated on those fixed dates as per religious tradition.

Whether it is a natal or death anniversary, Filipinos naturally have this knack of making the day meaningful, either through lavish parties or charity events. My friend JB has been celebrating his natal anniversaries the past years by sharing his 3Ts (time, talent, and treasure) with those around him. In particular, he makes it a point to invite family and friends to help those economically challenged in gift-giving activities. In these celebrations, our stomachs as well as our hearts are full, knowing that God loves a cheerful giver. Among the three, JB and I agree that sharing time is the most important among the 3Ts. Time is a scare resource and there are occasions when mere presence is already a gift much appreciated by others. Just by showing up on an important occasion for instance is an effortless way of demonstrating how the relationship is valued. Lending a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on to a friend in distress are gifts that can have a thousandfold return, especially when the gesture is sincere. My friend and dive coach Ross has developed this attitude of going out of her way to share her time as part of sharing her blessings. She does so, not only during her natal anniversaries, but also on a regular basis. Her dive students often call her for diving queries but also for some advice about life and love. To JB and Ross, time spent to uplift the souls of others is time well spent here on earth. Both do not wait for a special occasion to celebrate and share the gift of time, talent, and treasure. They just commemorate to revel on each day that the Almighty God has given them. We ought to follow their lead as they both chose to live what the Bible tells us in Philippians 4:4-5 “Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again—rejoice! Let everyone see that you are considerate in all you do. Remember, the Lord is coming soon.” Both JB and Ross have developed a personal brand of a Celebration Project by happily sharing their time, all the time.

Indeed, there is a reason to celebrate each and every day. We ought to venerate each day not because of anniversaries but because each day gives us an opportunity to share our blessings. As the Psalmist said, “This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.”(Psalms 118:24). Through it all, I have realized that there is a certain value in celebrating “the everyday.” And I need not wait for a life accomplishment to happen because waking up each morning instantly calls for a celebration. Other people are robbed of time by failing to wake up the next day. The least we can do to show our gratitude for being alive is to give our “least”—be it in the areas of our time, our talent, or our treasure. When we start each day from a point of gratitude and celebration, we are bound to have scores of joy for the rest of the day. There would be no need to adjust dates of regular holidays for vacation or compensation purposes since each day is a “holy day” worthy of a celebration.

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

