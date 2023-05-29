New Cebu pier to spur trade, create more jobs

LAWMAKERS said last Sunday they believe that Liloan Cebu’s new Pier 88 would spur trade, generate business and create more jobs as it is expected to be the economic gateway of Bohol, Camotes Islands, Leyte and Metro Cebu.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Vincent Franco D. Frasco said Pier88 will not only connect Liloan with other ports in the Visayas, including Bohol, Camotes Islands, Leyte, but help decongest the traffic in northern Metro Cebu, particularly in Consolacion and Mandaue City, by providing an alternative mode to land transport via sea transport from Liloan to Mactan and Cebu City.

Liloan’s Pier88 Port is set to open at the end of May and will serve commuters from the Visayas.

“Significantly cutting the travel time by half, residents from the northern parts of Cebu who commute daily on the way to their respective workplaces in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Cebu, would greatly benefit from having this alternative mode of transportation by sea,” Frasco said.

After eight years as a concept, Liloan’s Pier88 Port had its groundbreaking ceremony on October 22, 2019, followed by the causeway inauguration on October 24, 2021.

“By the end of this month, it shall have its grand opening,” Frasco said.

Mixed-use development

THE project is a partnership between the Municipality of Liloan, Pier88 Ventures Inc., Topline Group of Companies, Vikingland Corp. and FL Port Management Corp.

“Not only will passengers be relieved of the stress and anxiety due to traffic, they will be able to relax knowing departure and arrival times are more certain while they take in the fresh sea breeze while aboard the ferries. Once they arrive in Mactan Island or Cebu City, the passengers are just walking distance to the MEPZ and downtown Cebu City,” Frasco said.

The lawmaker added that Pier88 will be an economic gateway to the already progressive and developed town of Liloan and of its neighbors, the Municipality of Compostela and Danao City.

“Pier88 is envisioned to be a mixed-use development that will not only function as a port but shall also feature a mall, restaurants and leisure spaces which will generate more job opportunities for the residents of Cebu,” Frasco said.

Unwavering support

FOR his part, Romualdez said the enhanced mobility in the region will generate new business opportunities, bolster economic growth and create jobs for the people.

The Speaker was among the top government officials who accompanied President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who was the guest of honor in the grand launching of Pier 88.

“The significance of this project cannot be overstated, as it will create countless opportunities for businesses, create job opportunities and contribute to the overall development of our community,” Romualdez said. He also commended the local government of Liloan, the private sector and the people of the municipality for working together to bring the visionary concept into reality.

“This project would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of our government partners, private investors and, most importantly, the resilience and unwavering support of the people of Liloan,” Romualdez said.

“The House of Representatives remains firm in our support for the Build Better More infrastructure program of the Marcos administration that would uplift the lives of our people by enhancing the quality of critical infrastructure in our transport sector, digital connectivity, power and energy and health-related initiatives,” Romualdez added.