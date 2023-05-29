Govt wants to expand Masbate’s cattle production via assistance to ARBOs

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has provided 8 agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs) with equipment and starter kits worth P3 million to boost cattle production.

The project is expected to benefit 369 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Masbate, a province with a long history of rearing and fattening cattle, earning it the title “Rodeo Capital of the Philippines.

Until today, cattle production is a significant source of income for the farmers in the province, providing year-round work and additional revenue during the off-season.

The provision of equipment and starter kits is part of DAR’s Sustainable Livelihood Support (SLS) under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support (CRFPS) program which aims to sustain the farmer’s agricultural productivity amid the challenge posed by climate change and natural calamities.

Each of the 8 organizations received 3 cattle heads, as well as equipment and starter kits tailored to their specific needs.

The Tambobo-San Andres Farmers’ Association (TAMSANDRESS FARMERS) received a feed pellet machine, feed miller, pulverizer mill, and 3 cattle heads. while the Daraga Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (DARBO) received a tri-bike, 2 units of water pump, 2 units of mechanical weighing scale, and 3 cattle heads.

The Bangad Multi-purpose Cooperative received a rototiller, motorcycle with a hauler sidecar, grass cutter, and 3 cattle heads. The Igang ARB Multi-Purpose Cooperative also received a rice thresher, tri-bike, and 3 cattle heads.

The Miaga Pag-asa ARC Cooperative received a rice reaper, rice thresher, water pump, grass cutter, and 3 cattle heads while the Multi-Purpose Cooperative of San Vicente Uson Farmers (MPCSVUF) received a hand tractor with implements, a motorcycle with a hauler sidecar, and 3 cattle heads.

DAR said the Jamorawon Multi-Purpose Cooperative received 2 units of water pumps, 2 units of grass cutters, a floating tiller, a rice thresher, and 3 cattle heads. Lastly, the Imelda Agrarian Reform Community Cooperative also received a coconut dehusker and 3 cattle heads.

Masbate agrarian reform chief Herald R. Tambal said the project would not only generate additional income for the beneficiaries but will also contribute to the further growth of the province’s cattle industry, as outlined in the nine primary goals of DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III, which include providing essential support services to ARBs.

Tambal said the cattle given to the ARBOs are “excellent starting points” for those who wish to engage in breeding or fattening, and he encouraged them to capitalize on the provided farming equipment, which is essential for expanding or establishing a profitable business.

According to DAR’s OIC-chief for support services Amadeo C. Cediño, Jr., these resources “offer a valuable opportunity for ARBOs and their families to generate a sustainable source of income,” as long as they are utilized in the proper way.