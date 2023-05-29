Govt lays down EPR protocols across the country for ‘Betty’

THE emergency preparedness and response (EPR) protocols of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) have been activated in different parts of the country as the government prepared for the direct impact of Typhoon Betty (international name Mawar).

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and NDRRMC Spokesman Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV explained that EPR protocols are sets of actions that must be undertaken by various government agencies and local government units (LGUs) before the onslaught of the storm and during response operations.

“We have already identified and activated appropriate emergency preparedness and response protocols in different regions to be affected by the weather disturbance,” OCD Administrator and NDRRMC Executive Director Undersecretary Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

“We continue to coordinate with different agencies on preparations for Super Typhoon Betty. This is to ensure that all necessary measures are in place from the national down to the local level,” Nepomuceno added.

The protocols were adopted as the state weather bureau PAGASA reported Betty’s continued deceleration on Sunday as it moved westward within the country’s area of responsibility, although at least dozen provinces in Northern Luzon still remained under Storm Signal Number-1.

Weather forecasters warned the country may start experiencing strong rains associated with the typhoon beginning today.

Alejandro said a total of 1,679 teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine Coast Guard are already on standby for search, rescue and retrieval operations.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that it has a total of P2.2 billion in standby funds and quick assistance in its central office, field offices and National Resource Operations Center for relief assistance.

The OCD also has a standby Quick Response Fund (QRF) 2023 amounting to P256.2 million and continuing QRF from last year amounting to P244.7 million.

“Aside from the QRF, the OCD Central and its regional offices have a total of P108.2 million worth of prepositioned non-food items. All these are ready for distribution to assist the affected communities. Other resources of the government are also on standby, including our equipment for emergency telecommunications, transportation assets among others,” Nepomuceno said.