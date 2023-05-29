Another look at Artificial Intelligence: The Pros and Cons for communicators

IT usually takes me at least two days to finish a column, sometimes even weeks for me to think and decide on a topic that I want to write about.

The topic of Artificial Intelligence has been percolating in my mind for at least two months now but the more I thought about it, the more articles I encountered by writers from various media/ publications which discouraged me from pursuing it. What more can I say? Imagine, I had read that AI was tested on passing bar exams, on writing poetry and even on creating food recipes and they all were successful! Now we also know that writers in Hollywood are vigilantly protesting the use of AI because it is threatening their careers and work opportunities.

So, I wanted to check for myself how this ChatGPT works if I were to make it write this column. How long would it take?

I wanted to demonstrate and prove that AI should be handled with the utmost caution because while it offers a wealth of possibilities and assistance to us communicators and even to many other careers, I can argue that any creative effort that the AI is poised to take over will not prosper if it is not supervised or handled by a human mind.

So, I tried it and below was my specific direction. The succeeding article was produced in seconds (less than a minute actually). I’m printing it here for you to judge whether AI/ChatGPT is really a useful tool for us communicators.

MY DIRECTION:

Please write an article about the pros and cons of using AI or ChatGPT for communications and public relations practitioners. Please include examples.

Title: Exploring the Pros and Cons of AI and ChatGPT for Communications and Public Relations Practitioners

Introduction: As technology advances, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) tools like ChatGPT has become increasingly prevalent in various industries. Communications and public relations (PR) practitioners, responsible for managing organizational messaging and interactions with the public, have also started exploring the benefits and drawbacks of incorporating AI into their work. In this article, we delve into the pros and cons of using AI and ChatGPT in the realm of communications and PR, shedding light on their potential and limitations.

Pros of Using AI and ChatGPT:

1. Efficiency and Time-Saving: AI-powered chatbots and language models enable communications and PR professionals to automate routine tasks, such as responding to frequently asked questions or handling basic inquiries. This frees up valuable time that can be allocated to more strategic initiatives, fostering greater productivity and efficiency. For instance, a PR team can deploy an AI chatbot on their website or social media platforms to provide instant responses to common queries, ensuring prompt customer service without requiring manual intervention.

2. Scalability and Availability: AI-powered solutions have the capacity to handle a large volume of inquiries simultaneously, making them scalable and available 24/7. Unlike human agents, AI chatbots do not require breaks, sleep, or vacations, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. This availability enhances customer satisfaction and can lead to stronger relationships with the public. For example, a government agency could utilize an AI chatbot to disseminate information and handle citizen inquiries around the clock, creating a seamless user experience.

3. Data-Driven Insights: AI systems have the ability to process vast amounts of data quickly and extract valuable insights. By analyzing conversations and interactions with the public, PR practitioners can gain a deeper understanding of audience preferences, sentiments, and trends. This data-driven approach facilitates targeted messaging, personalized engagement, and strategic decision-making. For instance, analyzing AI-generated chat logs can reveal common concerns or misconceptions held by the public, helping PR practitioners tailor their messaging accordingly and address key issues proactively.

Cons of Using AI and ChatGPT:

1. Lack of Human Touch: One significant drawback of relying solely on AI for communications and PR is the potential loss of human touch and empathy. ChatGPT, while capable of generating coherent responses, may lack the emotional intelligence and nuanced understanding that humans possess. In sensitive or complex situations, human interaction can be vital for building trust and fostering genuine connections. Therefore, a balance between AI-driven automation and human intervention must be struck to maintain authentic communication.

2. Misinterpretation and Bias: AI models are trained on vast amounts of data, and biases present in the training data can inadvertently influence their outputs. This can result in the generation of biased or incorrect information, potentially leading to reputational damage or miscommunication. It is crucial for PR practitioners to monitor and review the AI-generated content to ensure it aligns with organizational values and objectives. Regular updates to the training data and ongoing fine-tuning of the AI models can help mitigate these risks.

3. Technical Limitations: AI systems, including ChatGPT, are not infallible and may encounter limitations. They may struggle with understanding complex or ambiguous queries, resulting in inaccurate or irrelevant responses. Additionally, AI models may face challenges in adapting to rapidly evolving language trends, cultural nuances, or context-specific requirements. PR practitioners should be aware of these limitations and employ appropriate safeguards to minimize the risks of miscommunication or misinformation.

Conclusion: AI and ChatGPT offer valuable opportunities for communications and PR practitioners, streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and generating data-driven insights. However, the limitations and potential pitfalls should not be overlooked. By striking a balance between automation and human touch, monitoring for biases, and addressing technical limitations, PR professionals can harness the power of AI to augment their work and improve overall communication strategies. Adapting to these new technologies requires careful consideration, ongoing evaluation, and a commitment to maintaining ethical and responsible practices in public relations.

The above “essay” was produced by ChatGPT in less than a minute. While it presents many of the facts that I could have researched myself, I totally agree with its advantages (efficiency, availability and data driven insights) and the disadvantages: that it lacks the “emotional intelligence”, “human touch“ and the “empathy and intuition” which I normally would have used if I wrote it myself. Plus, I think it’s too research-focused, straight-forward, technical although sufficiently informative.

But you have to agree with me that while this article lacks my personal inputs, it still is a quick and complete gathering of data which is most helpful for time-challenged practitioners of public relations and communications.

What do you think? Please comment and give me your thoughts. We would appreciate your feedback.

PR Matters is a roundtable column by members of the local chapter of the United Kingdom-based International Public Relations Association (Ipra), the world’s premiere association for senior communications professionals around the world. Joy Lumawig-Buensalido is the President and CEO of Buensalido PR and Communications. She was past Chairman of the IPRA Philippine chapter for two terms.

PR Matters is devoting a special column each month to answer our readers’ questions about public relations. Please send your questions or comments to askipraphil@gmail.com.

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli | Pexels.com





