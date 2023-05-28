Warner Bros. centennial celebration happening at SM Supermalls

Warner Bros. is set to commemorate its’ 100th year anniversary in the Philippines starting May 2023. Mall-goers will be able to experience the historic celebration with exciting activations, exclusive merchandise and special engagements for fans to enjoy.

For 100 years, Warner Bros., has been a trailblazer, standing at the forefront of the entertainment industry, and is home to one of the most successful portfolios of brands with millions of fans worldwide.

The WB 100 celebration aims to bring Filipino fans closer to the entertainment they love. Customers will be able to step into 100 years of Warner Bros.’ story with an animation studio experience, costume area, props studio, and a to-scale replica of the iconic Warner Bros. water tower similar to the one in Burbank, California. Fans can also bring home the exclusive WB 100 collectibles and other commemorative merchandise.

The fan-focused campaigns will include meet-and-greet with the classic Looney Tunes characters dressed as DC Super Heroes in fun and fresh collaborations. Numerous photo spots from iconic Warner Bros. scenes will also be showcased all over the malls for fans to experience. Experience will kick start at SM North Edsa on May 24 – June 4.

Catch the celebration across the key selected SM Malls in your city :

SM City Fairview July 10-22

SM City Novaliches July 16-31

SM City San Lazaro June 19-30

SM City BF Paranaque :June 13-20

SM City Sucat June 23 – July 2

SM City Bicutan July 7-16

SM East Ortigas July 28-Aug 13

SM San Mateo Aug 4-20

SM Marikina Aug 18-Sept 3

SM Taytay Aug 25-Sept 10

SM Masinag Sept 8-24

From everyone’s childhood buddies to stories that allowed us to fall in love, gave us comfort and strength let’s experience them all together at SM Supermalls and get your hands on the range of WB 100 merchandise starring a unique mash-up of Looney Tunes and DC!