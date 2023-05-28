UE rides theme ‘fUEling the Future’ as UAAP returns to 21-sport format

UNIVERSITY of the East (UE) will get all bases loaded as host of Season 86 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Under the theme “fUEling the Future,” Season 86 chairman and UE president Dr. Zosimo Battad announced that the league will revert to its pre-pandemic program catering to 60 events in 21 sports in the juniors’ and seniors’ divisions.

“We would like to announce that our theme will be ‘fUEling the Future,’” said Battad during Saturday’s Season 85 closing and turnover ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It will be a tough job. We have 85 years of UAAP tradition to live up to, but with the very experienced sports director [Rod Roque] by my side, I know we can do it, and we are confident that with the support of everyone, we will be able to host Season 86 of the UAAP,” Battad added.

Season 86 president Roque, UE’s Athletic Director, also revealed that the league is looking to include new events in the coming season.

“There are talks about the inclusion of additional sporting events but it’s still in the early stages and we are still in the process of discussion, so we need to iron out the rules and regulations first,” said Roque, who embarks on his second hosting after Season 77.

“My first time was Season 77, and with the help of the seven other member universities, it was a breeze,” he said.

Season 86 opens in September with UE forming two major committees—overall hosting committee which Battad heads and theopening and closing ceremonies committee headed by UE Office of Cultural Affairs director Gener Caringal.

Battad also said UE aims to make the Final Four in men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, while maintaining its reign in fencing and judo.