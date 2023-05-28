Torre, Young urge youth to play chess, stay away from drugs

ASIA’S first Grandmaster Eugene Torre urged the youth to continue to get involved in sports, especially chess, and stay away from drugs and other vices to become better citizens.

In his speech before student-participants in the “Isulong Mo with GM Eugene Torre and IM Angelo Young” simultaneous chess exhibition matches, Torre said playing chess will also provide the youth with some of the more important values in life.

“Life is like a game of chess. You always have to make the right moves and follow the rules. If you fail, you get up and try again,” said Torre, who made history by becoming Asia’s first grandmaster during the World Chess Olympiad in Nice, France, in 1974.

Torre, who will turn 71 this November, reminded the youth to always follow the three kings in life: spiritual king, mental king and physical king.

“Let’s follow the three kings. If the spirit, mind and body are working properly, our life will work properly,” added Torre, who also conducted a 15-board simultaneous exhibition with select students and alumni of the Quezon City public high school.

Young, on the other hand, underscored the importance of bringing the sport closer to the people, especially the youth.

“This is good for the sport, visiting schools and holding exhibition matches to discover homegrown talents,” said Young, who was enshrined to the ERJHS Alumni Sports Club Hall of Fame in 2016.

Former Ateneo program director for chess IM Idel Datu also conducted chess lectures for student-participants.

This is actually the second time that Torre conducted chess simul to ERJHS srtudents following a similar activity in February, 2018.

Torre, Young and Datu lauded ERJHS Principal Gina Obierna and ERJHS Alumni Sports Club president Ed Andaya for their efforts to promote chess in the school.

The top five student-participants were Clark Kean Amodia, Reyland Samson, Lhu Fearigs Calimbas, Xenon Santos and Stephanie Nicole Belgira. Outstanding alumni who joined the event were Jose de Leon of Batch 66, Tony Susano of Batch 72, Romeo Gagap of Batch 85 and Richard Nell of Batch 93. Also present during the simultaneous exhibition matches were Sapporo Winter Olympics delegate Marcelo de Guzman of Batch 72, former ERJHS Alumni Association president Jess Asistin of Batch 76, Roberto Castor Rover Scouts head Fe Castor-Pangan and ASC officers Zeny Castor, Imee Gines, Oliric Lacsamana, Jane Jimenez, Bess Maghirang, Ramon Ypil, Albert Andaya, Richard Nell and Roy Madayag and Ms. ERJHS Alumni Jean Wenceslao. Event sponsors are Batch 70, Batch 76, Batch 81, Batch 82, Camp Pulong Gubat Wavepool Resort-Batangas and Ping-Ping Lechon.