The launching of Sa Batis ng Tula

Their world together began in the halls of academe in the early 1970s, moving on to the streets of Mendiola, engulfed in the flames of student activism and martial law, surviving the paradox of causes found and lost, and found again—all the time breathing poetry into life and living.

For 48 years, historian, multi-awarded poet, essayist, and literary critic Rogelio “Roger” G. Mangahas and historian, teacher, and writer Fe Buenaventura Mangahas lived together as husband and wife.

(Left Row, L-R) Abel Cruz, National Artist Virgilio Almario, Alma Cruz Miclat (Right Row, L-R) Lyn Almario, Fe Mangahas, and Social Weather Stations’ Dr. Mahar Mangahas

In the morning of July 4, 2018, Roger died after suffering a massive stroke at age 79.

“I miss him most during special occasions: birthdays, anniversaries, family reunions, get-togethers with friends,” Fe Mangahas reminisced. “A gentleman who was honest, humble, loving, and humorous, he was not only my husband. He was my sweetheart, friend, companion, and critic.”

Writer and close family friend Alma Cruz Miclat described Roger as “one of the triumvirate of modernist poets since the 1960s,” together with Lamberto E. Antonio and National Artist Virgilio S. Almario.

“[Rogelio] Mangahas coauthored and edited in 1967 an anthology of poems, Manlilikha: Mga Piling Tula, which laid the foundation for the modernist movement as an alternative to the traditionalist Tagalog poetry. The triumvirate influenced the succeeding generation of poets,” Miclat wrote in the Philippine Daily Inquirer, days after Roger died.

GIFT TO FAMILY, FRIENDS

Roger Mangahas wrote 150 poems and 218 haikus, beginning in 1962 until 2018.

And like precious thoughts plucked from a mountain of memory, Fe gathered these poems and haikus, and compiled them in a memorial book, Sa Batis ng Tula (In the Stream of Poetry).

“The book is not for sale. It is a gift, a thank you to family and dear friends,” said Fe as she messaged friends about the launching of the book on May 20 at the Marina Seafood Restaurant along Mother Ignacia Avenue corner Scout Reyes Street in Quezon City.

National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario, one of the many guests who attended the launch, thanked Fe for the book. In a message recorded on video and posted on Facebook, Almario said:

“Sa pagkakataong ito, hindi lamang nabuhay sa atin si Roger dahil sa kanyang tula. Nabuhay din siya sa atin, dahil sa kanyang Misis. Kung wala yung Misis niya, walang magtitipon ng kanyang tula. Maraming salamat. Hindi namin magagawa ang iyong ginawa.” [In this instance, Roger lives, not only through his poetry. He lives because of his wife. If not for his wife, there would not be this poetry collection. Thank you. We cannot do what you did.]

As told by Fe, the guests at the launch included writer-friends Elynia Ruth Mabanglo, Roberto Añonuevo, Rebecca Añonuevo, Michael M. Coroza, Fidel Rillo, Jenny Juan (sister of Anton Juan), Alma Miclat, Barbara Mae Dacanay, Marra PL. Lanot, Virginia Jasmin Pasalo, Daphne Roxas, Joti Tabula, and Rowena Festin; artist-friends Julie Lluch, Imelda Cajipe Endaya, and Aba Lluch Dalena; and friends from academe: Professors Temario Rivera and Mahar Mangahas.

Fe said the book celebrates Roger: “Para may maiwan siyang alaala, makilala ang kanyang payak ngunit matamis na pagkatao.” [For him to be remembered; for people to know his simple but sweet humanity.]

FAVORITE POEMS

Among this treasure trove of poetry, Fe regards “Villanelle sa Iyong Pagdalaw” (1977) and “Mga Duguang Plakard” (1971) as her favorites.

“The first poem talks about love in the time of Martial Law. Sinulat niya matapos akong makadalaw sa [He wrote it after I visited him in] Camp Bonifacio, where he had been confined as a political prisoner for two years,” said Fe.

Villanelle sa Iyong Pagdalaw

Nang araw na iyong dalawin mo ako, ang ulap ay hasmin,

Ikaw nga, o Mutya, kasamang kayrikit!

Nais kitang hagkan ngunit pagitan ta ay bakal na iskrin.

Ang lalim at alab ng ating kumusta’y nasa anyo’t tingin,

Sangmundong gunita’y binuhay ng saglit.

Nang araw na iyong dalawin mo ako, ang ulap ay hasmin.

Nalagas man, Mutya, sa mahabang unos ang una tang supling—

Sa labas, may laksang sisibol, titindig

Nais kitang hagkan ngunit pagitan ta ay bakal na iskrin.

Tanod ay nanlisik! Dulong daliri mo’y ni di ko masaling—

Sulat daw ay lason, apoy ng himagsik.

Nang araw na iyong dalawin mo ako, ang ulap ay hasmin.

Batid kong ikaw man ay nakabilanggo wala man sa karsel,

Selda ko’y higit lang ang rehas at sikip;

Nais kitang hagkan ngunit pagitan ta ay bakal na iskrin.

Gayon man, o Mutya, ang diwang malaya ay sulo sa dilim,

Pananalig nati’y di nila mapiit.

Nang araw na iyong dalawin mo ako, ang ulap ay hasmin,

Nais kitang hagkan ngunit pagitan ta ay bakal na iskrin.

The collection, Mga Duguang Plakard at Iba Pang Tula, won first prize for poetry in Filipino at the 1971 Palanca Awards.

“Mga Duguang Plakard” is a poem dedicated to the fallen demonstrators during the bloody dispersal on Mendiola Bridge on January 30, 1970.

Bawat plakard ng dugo’y isang kasaysayan.

Isang kasaysayan sa loob ng mga kasaysayan.

Mga kasaysayan sa loob ng isang kasaysayan.

Kangina pa namimigat, kangina pa kumikinig

ang ating mga palad, wari’y

mga munting bungong may kutsilyong nakatarak.

Sa look ng kurdon,

tayo’y tila mga tupang halos katnig-katnig,

magkahiramang-hininga, magkapalitang-pawis.

Bawat ngiti’y duguang balahibo

ng isang martines na walang mahapunan.

May dilang namimigat sa pangil ng tigre,

may dilang kumikisig sa abo ng dahon,

may dilang tusuk-tusok ng tinik ng suha,

ay, kampilang bungi-bungi sa lalamunan

ng isang lalaking sumusuntok sa ulap

sa tanghaway ng unat na bato!

—Excerpts from “Duguang Plakard”

IN MEMORIAM

Photos of the book launch found their way on Facebook and other platforms on social media. Veteran writers mingled with young poets and fictionists, paying homage to the life and works of Rogelio G. Mangahas.

There was Tagalog poet Elynia Ruth Mabanglo, reading excerpts from “Mga Duguang Plakard” to resounding applause.

Friends of Fe and Roger posted requests for a copy of Sa Batis ng Tula. Fe replied in the affirmative.

Her writer-friend Alma Miclat gave permission for the photos she took of the launch to be printed in Tony&Nick.

In time, these posts and photos will be succeeded by later posts, of other events and happenings reported on Facebook.

But the memories, like the book Sa Batis ng Tula, will remain enfevered in the hearts and minds of Roger’s and Fe’s friends and loved ones.

Memory is all that matters in the end.