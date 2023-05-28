SM Supermalls, DSWD launch and sign agreement on new Sustainable Livelihood Program

SM Supermalls sealed a partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to launch their new Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), titled “Sibol” last May 26 at the SM Mall of Asia.

The Sibol Program will enhance ways to improve the well-being of the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized households by providing access to livelihood assets and resources. The launch showcased exhibit products and commodities by all SLP beneficiaries.

For almost three decades, SM Supermalls has been a staunch supporter of DSWD’s sustainable livelihood program for the benefit of the Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (CIDSS) and Self-Employment Assistance-Kaunlaran (SEA-K) beneficiaries.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan mentioned that through the SM Sunday Market Project in over 30 malls, the 28,500 KSK farmers who were trained by SM Foundation and DSWD can sell their produce and become self-sufficient agri-preneurs.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), signed by SM Supermalls President Steven Tan and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, served as a seal of commitment to expand SM’s Government Services Express nationwide to provide a venue to make DSWD programs and services more accessible to Filipinos through satellite offices in the malls, starting with 21 locations.

From L to R: SVP of SM Supermalls Engr. Bien Mateo, President of SM Supermalls Mr. Steven Tan, Secretary of DSWD Hon. Rex Gatchalian, and DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary for Partnerships and Resource Generation Atty. Ana Maria Paz Rafael

The joint partnership of SM and the DSWD extends into disaster relief, adoption awareness, and empowerment of vulnerable sectors such as women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

“SM Supermalls commits to looking after our communities, especially the disadvantaged, and we share DSWD’s goal for a more sustainable future for all where no one is left behind,” said Mr. Tan.

