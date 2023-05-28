Scribes hold Collegiate Press Corps’ Awards Night Monday

THE cream of the crop of school sports will be feted on Monday as the Collegiate Press Corps’ Awards Night returns after a three-year hiatus.

Heading the list of awardees are Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame and Letran’s Rhenz Abando in the awards ceremony set at the Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

The trio—stars of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Seasons 82 to 85 and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Seasons 95 to 98—will be named Collegiate Basketball Players of the Year.

Ravena will also be honored as a member of the 2019 Mythical Five with Letran’s Jerrick Balanza and Fran Yu, San Beda’s Calvin Oftana and University of Santo Tomas’ Soulemane Chabi Yo in the ceremony presented by San Miguel Corp.

Abando and his Letran teammate Jeo Ambohot, University of the Philippines’s Carl Tamayo and Malick Diouf and Kouame make up the 2021 mythical selection.

Also to be feted in the ceremony that was shuttered for three years by the pandemic are College of St. Benilde’s Will Gozum, Diouf, Letran’s Louie Sangalang and Adamson University’s Jerom Lastimosa.

Former Letran now NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan will also be collaring the 2019 23 NCAA Coach of The Year awards backed by Robinson’s Supermarket, Robinson’s Appliances and Handyman.

Tab Baldwin will be hailed as the UAAP’s Coach of the Year for 2019-20 and 2022-23 while UP’s Goldwin Monteverde will be recognized for his accomplishment in 2021-22.

Making the honor roll are National University’s Bella Belen and De La Salle’s Angel Canino in women’s volleyball, as well as College of Saint Benilde’s Mycah Go.