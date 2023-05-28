ScratchIt launches exciting online game show, rewards Facebook page members with loads of prizes

ScratchIt, instant ticket lottery game and scratch cards of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corporation, announced the launch of its online game show and other online weekly shows hosted by long time comedian Long Mejia, recently.

The online game show PERA O SCRATCHIT was envisioned to provide entertainment and at the same time an opportunity for followers of the ScratchIt Facebook Page to win prizes of up to PhP200,000 weekly. Patterned after the actual act of “scratching cards” in PCSO’s lotto outlets, the game show allows contestants to choose among the various life-sized scratch cards available, Go Bananas, Go for Gold, Money Tree, and Red Hot 7’s guided by Long Mejia as the game master where they are made to choose between money or the expected prize hidden within the cards.

Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corporation General Manager said, “We have always shared the purpose of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in providing help and assistance to our countrymen. And through these engaging and exciting infotainment programs like PERA o SCRATCHIT, we are able to provide much needed assistance to lucky followers who of course comes from all walks of life.”

Go added that one of the most recent winners of PERA o SCRATCHIT was a single mom of five children who works as an online seller and can now use the PhP200,000 to bury her child properly and use the remaining to aid in the education and welfare of her remaining children, and in her small business.

Nica Tan, Brand Manager of ScratchIT explained further that very much like PCSO lottery games, a percentage of proceeds whenever anyone uses or plays with their scratch cards, goes to a charitable cause supported by the PCSO. In fact, Go for Gold supports Filipino athletes who represent the country in international and local athletic events, like the most recent Asian Games held in Cambodia.

“We are able to help people collectively with the help of the PCSO through ScratchIt’s Go for Gold, Go Bananas, Money Tree, and Red Hot 7’s. Our online shows allow us to help Filipinos, most especially our followers directly,” ended Tan.

The other online shows presented were, “Putahe ni Master” where the winning recipe from a lucky follower worth less than PhP200 can win PhP1,000 if used in the program; “Joke Time with Master” where the featured jokes can win PhP1,000, and “Masuwerte Ka Ba? Mas Swerte with Master” where tips on how to be “lucky” are entertainingly disclosed to viewers.

ScratchIt invites individuals from all walks of life to participate in PERA O SCRATCHIT. Whether you are a stay at home mom, a part of workforce, or simply someone looking for an exciting way to have fun and potentially win money, this online game show has something for everyone.