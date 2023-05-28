Savoy Hotel Mactan ignites culinary stage at Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2023 with Fiesta Filipinas

Savoy Hotel Mactan is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Cebu Food and Wine Festival, with the hotel’s theme “Fiesta Filipinas.” The festival will take place on June 12, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the The Poolside and Patio.

As part of the festival’s celebration of Filipino cuisine, Savoy Hotel Mactan will proudly present the extraordinary collaboration of 12 renowned chefs from Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, as they come together to create an unforgettable night of regional delicacies, exquisite cocktails, sensational entertainment, and thrilling raffle prizes.

Guests attending the festival can expect a memorable night filled with an array of mouthwatering regional cuisine highlighting the rich flavors and vibrant culinary heritage of the Philippines. From savory adobo to delectable lechon, guests will embark on a gastronomic journey that celebrates the diverse and exquisite flavors of our region.

In addition to the culinary delights, the Cebu Food and Wine Festival promises an evening of entertainment and excitement. Attendees can enjoy live performances, cultural showcases, and immersive experiences that embody the spirit of Fiesta Filipinas. The festival will also feature an exciting raffle, offering guests the chance to win amazing prizes.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival and to showcase the remarkable culinary talents of our regional property chefs,” said General Manager Josef Victor Chiongbian.

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown is committed to promoting and celebrating the rich food culture of the Philippines. This festival provides the perfect platform to highlight our dedication to culinary excellence and create unforgettable experiences for our guests.

The Cebu Food and Wine Festival is a must-attend event for food enthusiasts, industry professionals, and anyone seeking a unique and immersive dining experience. It is an opportunity to savor the finest regional cuisine, indulge in the vibrant flavors of the Philippines, and celebrate the culinary heritage of our nation.

Savoy Hotel Mactan invites everyone to join in this extraordinary celebration of food, culture, and community at the Cebu Food and Wine Festival – Fiesta Filipinas.

For more information, you may contact us at +032 494 4000 / +63 917 854 0739 or email fbservice@savoymactan.com. You may also follow us on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.