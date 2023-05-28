Now Open:  Greyhound Café’s 6th branch at Eastwood Mall Open Park

Bangkok’s favorite Thai restaurant, Greyhound Café, found its sixth home at the Ground Floor, Eastwood Mall Open Park, bringing the Thai Food with a twist in Quezon City. Combining the vibrant flavors of Thai cuisine with a touch of innovation, Greyhound Café offers an extraordinary culinary experience that transports customers to the bustling streets of Bangkok.

Just like Bangkok, Greyhound Café is a celebration of modern contradictions, harmonizing East and West, traditional and international influences, street-style and couture, resulting in a captivating fusion. With its delectable dishes and creative flair, Greyhound Café captures the vibrant essence of contemporary Bangkok on each plate.

More Reasons to Celebrate

Handshake ceremony to mark the beginning of a budding partnership between Viva Foods and Metrobank. (L-R): Ms. Jacqueline Tan, Viva Foods’ President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Vicente Raphael “VR” Del Rosario IV, Viva Foods’ President & COO, Mr. Miguel Beltran, Metrobank’s VP, Head of Credit Cards Usage, Portfolio Management, and Insurance Strategies, and Mr. Mike Miranda, Mastercard Philippines’ Director of Accounts.

This expansion comes as part of Viva Foods’ remarkable achievement in opening over 100 stores, with Greyhound Café’s new branch being the latest addition. In appreciation of their loyal customers, Viva Foods has joined forces with Metrobank to offer exclusive promotions.

Take advantage of the following opening promos before they’re gone:

May 22-31: Metrobank credit card holders can enjoy a generous 20% discount at Greyhound Café Eastwood branch for a minimum purchase of P4,000.

June 1-July 31: Metrobank credit card holders can treat themselves to a 30% discount at Papermoon Cafe for a minimum purchase of P2,000.

June 1-July 31: Metrobank credit card holders can savor a delightful 30% discount at Botejyu for a minimum purchase of P3,500.

June 1-July 31: Metrobank credit card holders can indulge in a whopping 50% discount at Greyhound Café for a minimum purchase of P4,000.

With Viva Foods’ goal of providing a twist in every outlet, Greyhound Café will be carrying the Party at Night, an exclusive menu of the Eastwood branch consisting of these tantalizing mainstays: DIY Crab Sandwich, Chubby Wontons, Moo Rong Hai, Sizzling Sour Pork, Chicken Chicharron, Spicy Beans Salad, Crispy Rice Crackers with Thai Dipping, Hot and Spicy Beef and Pork Balls, Charcoal Grilled Meatballs Sticks, Very Zap Wings and Thai Pandan Chicken. Relax, unwind, and pair them with best-seller cocktails like Snow White, Sawasdee Mojito, Bangkok Fizz, and GHC Cocktails.

Greyhound Café is set to open more branches this year at SM Baguio, Ayala Triangle, and SM Sta. Rosa.

“We want to be able to cater to everybody, from younger families to groups of friends who just want to experience something different”, said Viva Foods Chief VR Del Rosario. Viva Foods is the parent company of Greyhound Café, along with other notable brands such as Botejyu, Ramen House, Wingzone, Papermoon, Yogorino, and Pepi Cubano.

For more information and updates, follow Greyhound Café Philippines’ Facebook page.