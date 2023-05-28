Invent School gets Neda nod as priority DOST program

The Invent School Program is certified by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) as one of its priority government programs under its National Priority Plan for 2023.

The National Priority Plan is a list of the Philippine government’s priority activities, projects and programs in the areas of science and culture, education, health, youth and sports development, human settlements, and economic development.

DOST-TAPI’s Invent School aims to stimulate creativity and inventiveness among future scientists and inventors.

The list is issued annually by Neda as mandated in the National Internal Revenue Code.

With its inclusion in this year’s list, the Invent School of the Technology Application and Promotion Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-TAPI) is eligible to receive tax-deductible donations from various partners and organizations, particularly in the private sector, to help broaden and strengthen the implementation of the program.

“Neda’s endorsement came at a perfect time for DOST-TAPI as we are all excited to bring back the Invent School inside classrooms and face-to-face with students after years of holding the program online due to the pandemic,” said DOST-TAPI Director Atty. Marion Ivy Decena.

“This will help us amplify the scope and coverage of the Invent School by bringing in new partners who will help us ignite the spark of ingenuity among our youth and inspire them to pursue their inventive ideas,” Decena added.

As a flagship program of DOST-TAPI, the Invent School serves as a platform to stimulate creativity and inventiveness among elementary pupils, high school and college students.

Through highly interactive seminar-workshops, the program teaches students about techniques in creative and innovative thinking, which are crucial in developing ideas for their inventions and prototypes.

The program also aims to raise awareness, appreciation and understanding of intellectual property rights among its young participants.

Since 2008, Invent School has reached around 10,000 students in more than 1,500 schools from all over the country.

“We hope that with new donors and partners, we can increase these numbers and bring the Invent School to all 60,000 schools across the Philippines,” Decena said.

“We welcome the support and contribution of groups, organizations and industries—particularly in the sectors of education, technology and telecommunications—in providing the necessary resources for expanding the Invent School in the regions and provinces, especially in underserved areas,” she pointed out.

The Invent School Program has worked with agencies within the DOST to enrich its implementation.

It collaborated with the Philippine Science High School to increase its pool of mentors, and with the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development to launch an online learning platform for the program.

The program was also a key component of DOST-TAPI’s Project SciNing, which was a recipient of Neda’s Innovation Grants for 2022.

The Invent School contributed to project outcomes in promoting the adoption of local inventions and technologies, and developing the capacities of the youth in creativity and innovation.

‘Lalem Palayangan:’ Dreams of Basilan youth

Meanwhile, Sheilaika, Shernalyn and Andayang may look like regular students from the island of Basilan, but their big dreams and aspirations carry the heart and soul of a new documentary produced by DOST-TAPI.

Lalem Palayangan (Paglipad nang Malalim) chronicles the lives of the three senior high-school girls as they embark on their journey to discovery and innovation through the Invent School Program, which was brought to Basilan for the first time by DOST-TAPI under its Project SciNing initiative.

Through Project SciNing, DOST-TAPI adapted the Invent School to incorporate mentorship with outstanding Filipino inventors.

“It has been our goal to weave an inclusive narrative where everyone plays a role in the greater tapestry of our visions,” said Project SciNing head Marvin Eric de la Cruz. “Project SciNing hopes to be a precursor of meaningful discussions and innovation stories that we could all relate to as Filipinos with shared aspirations.”

Excitement, hope through Invent School

Lalem Palayangan sheds light on common challenges faced by students in island provinces like Basilan, including limited access to resources, connectivity and infrastructure, as well as the lack of opportunities to pursue the field of science and technology.

Despite their situation, Sheilaika, Shernalyn and Andayang, along with their peers and newfound friends from various schools in Lamitan and Maluso in Basilan, gained renewed excitement and hope to chase their dreams during their memorable time at the Invent School.

“I believe there is still a lot to learn when it comes to science, that is why it is important for all students to join and experience the Invent School,” Andayang shared.

The documentary also highlighted Filipino inventors Jericho Castro and Jeremy de Leon, who joined the Invent School to showcase their TAPI-supported inventions.

Castro demonstrated his “Jerichord” guitar, a teaching instrument uniquely designed to help beginners learn guitar faster.

De Leon introduced his “Make-roscope,” a portable single-lens microscope for mobile gadgets, which the participants used to examine specimens they collected from the field.

In the film, local teachers, school heads and partners from the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao conveyed their immense gratitude to the Invent School program for igniting the spark of ingenuity and innovation among the Bangsamoro youth in Basilan.

Posible sa SciNing

During Lalem Palayangan’s recent premiere at the Posible sa SciNing gala, partners from Basilan, various government agencies, the science community and the private sector attended the event to celebrate the achievements under Project SciNing.

The gala also showcased a science-themed art and photo exhibit featuring the works of Invent School participants in Basilan, and launched the documentary’s official soundtrack, an original composition titled, “Walang Hadlang.”

“We helped amplify the stories of these students from Basilan, as well as of our local inventors,” de la Cruz said after the screening. “How often do we see in the media our fellow Filipinos, especially young girls, from the farthest regions of our country? I think it is time to put the spotlight on them.”

He added, “Through this film, we hope to attract more partners who can hold the Invent School with DOST-TAPI, and to encourage stakeholders to adopt our local innovations on experiential learning in science and technology.”

Image credits: DOST-TAPI





