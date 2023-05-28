Dive, dine and wine in Cebu

Cebu, along with its metropolitan area, continue to live up to its decades-old moniker “Queen City of the South” with endless surprises that never fail to thrill wanderlusts and harvest prestigious awards in the process. With international travel in full swing, foreign tourists are flocking once more to bask in this charming island for sun, sea and everything in between, and beneath.

Its 600-km coastline has blessed the province with fine sand beaches and bodies of water teeming with diverse coraline life, schools of jacks, sardine run, whale and thresher sharks, stingrays and a profusion of marine life.

Cebu boasts of exciting dive spots and classy resorts where divers can dine and wine after a foray into the underwater world. Mactan Island is the most accessible dive spot with its proximity to the airport and plethora of world-class accommodations and dive centers.

Scuba diving hub

SHERATON Cebu Mactan Resort, the latest addition to the luxury hotels in the historic resort city, is a new hub for scuba diving with its partner Scotty’s Action Sports Network, a trusted name in aquasports down south. Guests can plunge into the must-dive spots of Kontiki Reef, Marine Station, Marigondon Cave and Tingo Point; or the marine sanctuaries of Shangri La, Hilutungan, Talima and Nalusuan; and Tambuli and San Juan wrecks.

During “surface interval” or rest from diving, guests can feast on the hotel’s all-day dining outlet, 5 Cien, which offers a merry mix of international gourmet selections and all-time Filipino and Cebuano delights.

For dinner, divers can swim into the vast menu of Dip Nikkei, which serves the rare mixture of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines, and dishes from both sides of the Pacific. A must-taste is the signature Nikkei ceviche, a combo of seafood, citrus, and spices. Dining is enhanced with a more intimate setting, and a location closer to the poolside and the sea.

For a nightcap or after-dinner cravings, hang around at Buhi Cave Bar for Mediterranean specialties, cocktails and popular spirits.

Dip Nikkei’s Japanese-Peruvian dishes

Nocturnal colony

EXPLORE the megacity’s nocturnal colony at 88th Avenue which has a cluster of restobars which is dominated by the swanky The Weekend Chophouse and Taproom. The most sought-after joint, it is known its 50-day dry-aged Porterhouse, T-bone and wagyu steaks, USDA prime-grade ribeye, mackerel, pork belly confit, 30-day dry-aged pork chop, chophouse burgers, European specialties, and an impressive collection of wines, spirits and craft beer.

Rum lovers can lose themselves in its array of connoisseur rums from Jamaica, Guyana, Fiji, Panama and Cuba.

Those who prefer a more low-key and less crowded watering hole can hie off to 8th Street Bar and Coffee Lounge at Diamond Suites Residences located at the fringes of Ayala Center. The street-level bar is ideal for small talk and evokes the city’s eclectic vibe which has endeared it to many.

Another hideaway is Marina Seaview, a fine dining lounge which specializes in seafood, international cuisine, skewered grilled meats, and local specialties, all prepared the gourmet way. Situated by the banks of the Mactan channel just outside the airport, its opulent furnishings, tasteful interiors, superb customer service, and mesmerizing harbor view can easily outdo hotel restaurants.

Welcome a new day of water action with Sheraton’s extensive breakfast buffet at 5 Cien which will give divers the energy before plunging again into the deep. Mainstays include local favorites such as danggit, chorizo, puto maya, taho, sikwate chocolate drink, champorado, and an assortment of bread, pastries, cold cuts, cheeses, noodles, and hearty entrees.

If it’s your lucky day and there are foreign guests for a function, you’ll be able to feast on mouth-watering exotic Asian dishes.

Freediving at Moalboal’s sardine run

Sardine run

ANOTHER diving hotspot is Moalboal which is known for its “sardine run” where tens of thousands of sardines swirl just a few meters below the surface near the shores of Panagsama Beach. The whirlpool-like run can be seen even by snorkelers and freedivers, and there is nothing as exhilarating as being in the middle of the dizzying fish movement. The southern town is also home to some to some 18 dive sites of varying topography.

A relaxing surface interval place to dine and wine, and perhaps spend the night, is Club Serena Resort which has a front view of the long beach and well-appointed villas on stilts that lend a Balinese tropical feel. Divers can sink their teeth in the signature Serena Seafood Curry and bestsellers crispy pata and ceviche which are perfect after a cold bottom time in the sea.

With its infinite adventures on land, under water, and on the dining table, Cebu is undeniably the queen of Philippine destinations.