Concio Jr., Sebastian unbeaten in national jrs-kiddies chessfest in Isabela

MICHAEL CONCIO JR. and Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian downed their respective foes to stay unbeaten after the fifth round of the Philippine National Juniors and Kiddies Chess Championships in Alicia, Isabela, Sunday.

Concio beat unheralded Vince Duane Pascual on his tracks while Sebastian turned back Ruelle Canino to jump to the top in their respective divisions with an unblemished 5.0 points each.

A World Cup veteran and an Asian rapid prince, Concio, 18, has been living up to his top billing and, if he continues to sustain his magnificent form in the last three rounds, he should complete a successful title defense in this tournament backed by host Mayor Atty. Joel Amos Alejandro, who is also the National Chess Federation of the Philippines regional director.

The Dasmarinas resident won last year after beating childhood buddy and fellow International Master Daniel Quizon via tiebreaker.

For the 18-year-old Sebastian, she may have overcome the biggest hurdle in her title bid with that clinical victory over the second-seeded Canino, a runner-up in this same tournament three years ago.

In kiddies action, Gllasea Ann Hilario and Daniella Bianca Cruz halved the point to continue to share the lead in the girls’ section with four points apiece while Phil Martin Casiguran and Jaycol Sodela, who hurdled Pat Ferdoff Macabulos and Justin Jed Ortillo, respectively, to stay at the helm in the boys’ bracket with 4.5 points each.