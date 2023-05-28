BEST Center’s June clinics set

TWO venues in Quezon City will host the award-winning Basketball Efficiency Scientific Training (BEST) Center’s end-of-summer basketball and volleyball clinics.

The Ateneo college covered courts in Katipunan take in students every Saturday for the BEST Center’s pioneering program in the preparatory level and in levels 1 to 4.

The clinics are on Saturdays from June 3 to July 15 from 8:30 am to 12 noon and from 1 to 4:30 pm.

Volleyball clinics for the mastery level and levers 1 to 4 are held simultaneously with the basketball program.

All Sundays from June to July 16 are reserved for students in the preparatory level and levels 1 and 2 at the 3rd Fitness Lab located at 123 Scout Lazcano Street.

These sessions are held mornings and afternoons.

The Best Center, honored with an Olympism Award by the Philippine Olympic Committee and is a Hall of Fame awardee in the distinguished list of the Philippine Sportswriters Association, can be reached at telephones 3411-626 and 9371-9724; or E-mail: bestcenter.inquiry@gmail.com; and its social media account Log in to Facebook.