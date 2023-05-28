Barbosa leads team in Baku world taekwondo championships

OLYMPIAN and three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kurt Bryan Barbosa leads a nine-member team to the World Taekwondo Championships that start Monday at the Baku Crystal Hall in Azerbaijan.

Cambodia Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Arven Alcantara opens the Philippine campaign in the men’s 68 kgs followed by Nichole McCann, a bronze medalist also in Phnom Penh, in women’s 57 kgs on Monday.

Barbosa fights Thursday in men’s 54 kgs class.

The other men’s bets are Dex Ian Chaves (58 kgs), Joseph Chua (63 kgs) and Dave Cea (74 kgs).

Competing in the women’s section are Nica Garces (46 kgs), Jessica Canabal (53 kgs) and Laila Delo (65 kgs).

Carlos Padilla and Brix Ramos are the coaches with secretary-general Rocky Samson as head of delegation.