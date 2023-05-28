All set for MLBB Southeast Asia Cup in Cambodia

THE Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023 starts on June 10 with 12 teams competing.

The most matches will be held at the AEON Mall Mean Chey located at Hun Sen Boulevard in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

With the theme #SEATheWorld, MSC 2023 aims to celebrate the gradual global expansion of the tournament and elevate its level of competition further by adding three new contenders from MENA, North America and Turkiye.

Based on the results of the group draws conducted on May 26, all teams will be divided into four groups.

Each team will undergo a single round-robin, best-of-three (BO3) match series during the Group Stage scheduled from June 10 to 13 June. All matches start from 2 p.m. onwards (GMT +7).

Indonesia’s pride ONIC will duke it out against Khmer Kingdom defenders Burn X Flash on the first day of the group stage.

The Knockout Stage is set June 15 to 18 with quarterfinals and semifinals in a single elimination BO5 format.

The Grand Finals match is scheduled on June 18 via a BO7 series.

Fans can get the first Rune Sentinel Atlas skin for free by completing all tasks and making all guesses correctly from June 5 to 18.

To join the event, simply open the MLBB application and click on the MSC event logo.

Players can purchase the MSC Pass for only 899 diamonds to get the Atlas skin and 3500 MSC coins. Those who will buy the pass from June 5 to 11 June can get it for 719 diamonds only.

Players can also buy the MSC Support Chest to get gifts such as Banners of Morale.

The banner can be activated during the hero selection phase in the ranked game to get more MSC coins at the end of the match. The chest also includes Crystal of Aurora and special reward Leomord Triumph Eagle skin when a certain number of chests are opened.