20 years of You and Me: Two decades of commitment and community

As they take pride in providing authentic service and commitment, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf continues to celebrate individuality by recognizing and appreciating the uniqueness of each individual through every cup it serves. The last two decades of CBTL in the Philippines is indeed a milestone because of the impact it has had on the different communities and lives it touched.

With 165 stores and counting, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf continues to create and share spaces that allow guests to express themselves and that makes each experience in every store meaningful. Despite the pandemic significantly affecting their business operations, CBTL has successfully recovered and has continued to open its newest stores in SM Sta. Rosa, Mitsukoshi, Okada, SM Manila, BDO Salcedo Tower, and Wells Fargo BGC.

From left: Limited edition 16 oz reusable cups for hot drinks; and Limited edition 16 oz reusable cups for cold drinks

This year, the brand celebrates its 20th year of bringing its guests together to enjoy premium flavors, served with extraordinary service. Twenty years of gratitude, cherished moments, and treasured memories bonded over cups of our favorite brews and blends.

“When we started in the Philippines, we were known as the challenger brand. It has been a struggle but we have managed to capture the hearts of the community thanks to the quality of our products,” said Kim Cruz, Senior Marketing Manager of CBTL.

“What makes CBTL stand out is our community building and we are currently looking into forming partnerships with the local coffee farmers so that they can start supplying Coffee Bean and we can develop another coffee line,” she added.

Unisex bags

IN CELEBRATION of this milestone, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Philippines proudly introduces The Voyager Series. Thoughtfully designed unisex bags with functionality and style in mind – has two variations: Astronaut (dark blue) and Milky Way (cream white).

Both bags come with adjustable brown leather straps and shoulder pad; it includes two front pockets, an inner pocket, and a special compartment for your favorite CBTL tumbler. This is the start of another stamping journey! Beginning on May 25, 2023 until July 25, 2023, complete 18 stamps to redeem the Astronaut or the Milky Way.

Every Voyager bag redeemed will help their partners – U-Go and Ayala Foundation – to support young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue higher education and reach their dreams.

Guests will also get to enjoy the Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Blended – an anniversary special to celebrate such a milestone! It’s made of cold brew tea, brewed for five hours, blended with blueberry sauce and cheesecake powder, and drizzled with more blueberry sauce and biscuit crumbs, this sweet treat will give a light and refreshing drink experience and is only available at a limited time in all CBTL stores nationwide.

Guests can also avail of the limited edition 16 oz reusable cups that come in two variations that can be perfect for hot and cold drinks to suit varying preferences for a fulfilling drink experience – anytime, anywhere. This year marks CBTL’s 20 years of meaningful stories found in every cup. Celebrate with them now by visiting any store nearest you: https://www.coffeebean.com.ph/updates/store-directory/. Visit https://www.coffeebean.com/ to learn more.