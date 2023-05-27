Targus relaunches in PHL, offers best-in-class laptop bags and tech accessories

OVER more than three decades, Targus has established itself to be the brand at the forefront of providing people with the best products that will carry and protect their mobile devices and other personal technology.

Today, Targus continues to be synonymous to quality and innovation, and is relaunching the brand in the Philippines by offering sophisticated and pioneering solutions that will help Filipino on-the-go professionals carry, connect and protect their laptops and other devices to keep them safe all the time.

And what a fitting way to reintroduce Targus to the Philippine market by announcing its latest groundbreaking collection of bags and technology accessories through “Targus UrbanUS,” an event that will showcase Targus bags and other solutions and how they will become part of every Filipino professional’s everyday essential in living his or her city life.

“UrbanUS,” which means “of the city,” also depicts something that is elegant, refined, classy, chic and tasteful. The Targus bag is not just anyone’s ordinary bag; it conjures functionality, meshed with sophistication and up-market feel, a bag that anyone will be proud to carry and show off to other urbanites.

To signify its modernity and urban feel, Targus will aptly introduce its latest collection of convertibles, ultra-slim, campus and traveler backpacks and other technology solutions, “fashion runway” style. This way, everyone can take a closer look of how Targus can change the way Filipinos carry their devices and other essentials.

The brand will also announce its latest promo offerings to reintroduce Targus to the market, and let Filipinos find out how Targus will make a difference in how they carry their technology must-haves every day.

“We are quite excited as we relaunch Targus in the Philippines. We know how Filipino professionals value their mobile devices and other digital accessories. It is the lifeblood of their everyday life, whether at work or at play, and we know that Targus can step up to the plate in providing that high level of protection for their devices through our innovative bags and solutions,” declares Rissa Murillo, Country Sales Manager of Targus in the Philippines.

For more details about leading-edge Targus products, visit https://ap.targus.com/.



